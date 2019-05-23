Lok Sabha elections: Top developments from West Bengal

Albeit a little later than the most of the country, Bengal has experienced the Modi wave. Be it because of BJP's 'Look East Policy' or Narendra Modi's call for Chupchap/Kamal-ey chap, to vote for lotus silently — BJP has emerged as the main opposition to TMC. The party which won only two seats in the 2014 election was leading in 18 out of the 42 constituencies at the time of writing. TMC had won in one seat and was leading in 21 seats, most of them being in their stronghold in south Bengal.

State Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee was trailing in Bankura. BJP's Subhas Sarkar was ahead of him by over 18,000 votes. TMC was also on the verge of losing Balurghat, one of their north Bengal strongholds. BJP's Sukanta Majumdar was leading against sitting TMC MP Arpita Ghosh.

BJP also was leading in Bangaon, which saw the fight between Thakurs belonging to the Matua community. BJP's Shantanu Thakur was ahead of Mamata Thakur of TMC by over 89,000 votes.The Matua community vote remains a decisive factor in the constituency.

BJP nominated veteran leader and Union Minister, S.S. Ahluwalia from Burdwan-Durgapurconstituency. Ahluwalia, who won from Darjeeling last time is leading against sitting TMC MP Mamtaz Sanghamita.

TMC candidate Ratna de Nag is trailing against BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee in Hooghly. Singur, which provided Mamta Banerjee a national face, falls under this constituency.

Sudip Bandyopadhya of TMC was leading once again from Kolkata Uttar against Rahul Sinha of BJP.

Actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty of TMC was leading against BJP's Anupam Hazra by a margin of over 29,000 votes from Jadavpur constituency.

Mamta Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee who is contesting Diamond Harbour is ahead of BJP's Nilanjan Ray, having polled over 56% of the vote share.