Lok Sabha election results will impact alliance government here: Eshwar Khandre

02 April 2019 00:45 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Eshwar Khandre, who will also be contesting as the party’s nominee from Bidar, spoke to The Hindu about what the Lok Sabha elections mean for Karnataka. The three-time legislator from Bhalki in Bidar and secretary-general of Veerashaiva Mahasabha also feels that the Lok Sabha results will have repercussions on the coalition government in the State.

Is the alliance with JD(S) an advantage at all to Congress or it is being seen as a burden?

The alliance with JD(S) is an advantage for both parties. The Congress is expected to gain in Chitradurga, Mysuru and Bagalkot. Similarly, JD(S) will gain in Tumakuru, Hassan and Mandya. We expect a chunk of Lingayats who have been supporting JD(S) to support us in the seat-sharing arrangement in central and North Karnataka.

Will Veerashaivas/ Lingayats back Congress this time? Have they put behind the Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue?

Definitely. I have seen a majority of Lingayats supporting us in Jamkhandi (byelections). If taken into confidence and given programmes, they will be with us. A majority of Lingayats will vote for Congress. Lingayats-Veerashaivas are one and the same, and they are secular. Political parties should keep this issue away from politics.

Given your place in Veerashaiva Mahasabha, is choosing you to contest the party’s strategy to send a signal to the community?

No. It has nothing to do with it. The party did not consider it that way. The selection was done based on the virtue of our loyalty to the party and the work for the people of our constituency. It could be a mere coincidence.

Will this election be a kind of referendum for the Congress-JD(S) alliance and the coalition government itself?

I cannot say if this will be a referendum on the performance of the government or the alliance. But the Lok Sabha results will have an impact on the alliance government here. The success of the alliance depends on the results. If the results go haywire, the impact will be on the (coalition) government.

Post Pulwama, do you think perception towards parties has changed on the ground? Is it a disadvantage to the Congress?

I can’t say whether it will be a disadvantage to Congress. But the perception has changed post-Pulwama. However, public memory is short. In the past, during the UPA rule, such strikes have taken place. The BJP is trying to utilise Pulwama in its favour.

Slowly, this is changing. By the time you go for elections, real issues of the country and the failure of the Union government will come to the fore.