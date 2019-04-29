General elections 2019 - As it happened: Rahul Gandhi will fulfil Gandhiji’s ‘dissolve Cong.’ wish, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore

Rahul Gandhi will fulfil Gandhiji’s ‘dissolve Cong.’ wish: Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi would fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s post-Independence wish that the country’s oldest party be dissolved.

He also accused the Congress chief of “breaking a record” of lying and levelling “wrong allegations” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi

'Deploy central forces in all polling booths of West Bengal'

The Bharatiya Janata Party approached the Election Commission on Monday complaining that TMC workers have “hijacked democracy” in West Bengal and creating ruckus during voting, and again demanded deployment of central forces in all polling booths in the state.

Following reports of a clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP workers outside a booth in Asansol’s Barabani, and vandalism of the vehicle of Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo, a BJP delegation met top officials of the poll panel in New Delhi.

Varanasi

SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

The Samajwadi Party on Monday declared dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav as its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

Mr. Yadav was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops.

He will be challenging Modi in Varanasi constituency of Uttar Pradesh, an SP leader said in Lucknow.

Varanasi will go to polls in the seventh phase on May 19 and the last date for filing nomination is Monday (April 29).

West Bengal

40 TMC MLAs in touch with him, claims Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Monday that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections.

He also accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, insisting she wants to politically establish her nephew in West Bengal.

Mr. Modi also assailed her over her prime ministerial ambitions, saying “Didi, Dilli door hai (Delhi is far away for you).

“Forty TMC MLAs are in touch with me and all your MLAs will desert you once the BJP wins the elections. Political ground has slipped from under your feet,” Modi told an election rally in Sreerampur, targeting the West Bengal chief minister.

Mocking Ms. Banerjee for often losing her cool as she was “sensing defeat”, Mr. Modi said she cannot even dream of becoming the Prime Minister.

Bihar

Shatrughan files nomination from Patna Sahib

Shatrughan Sinha

Congress candidate and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar which will head to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

Mr. Sinha, the incumbent MP who quit the BJP and joined the Congress on April 6, was accompanied by senior Congress leaders in Patna, his hometown where he filed his nomination.

Earlier, Mr. Sinha took out a roadshow in the state capital which saw the participation of hundreds of residents and supporters.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat.

Amethi

LS polls: Adityanath to canvass for Smriti Irani

BJP leader Smriti Irani with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wave at supporters during a roadshow before filing her nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha seat, in Amethi on April 11, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be campaigning in favour of Union minister and BJP nominee for Amethi Lok Sabha seat Smriti Irani on Tuesday.

Sub-District Magistrate, Gauriganj, Amit Kumar told PTI on Monday that the Chief Minister will address a public meeting organised by the BJP at Maurya Ki Bag under Jagdishpur assembly segment here Tuesday.

Mr. Adityanath had attended the nomination procession of Mr. Irani but left Amethi soon after.

Ms. Irani had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Amethi against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. This time she is again pitted against the Congress president.

Amethi has traditionally been a Congress bastion. Barring 1977 and 1998, it has always elected a Congress candidate.

In 1977, Janata Party candidate Ravindra Pratap Singh had defeated Sanjay Gandhi, son of then prime minister Indira Gandhi. However, he won the seat back in 1980.

In 1998, BJP nominee and scion of Amethi royal estate Sanjay Singh had defeated Congress candidate and former Union minister Captain Satish Sharma.

Later Mr. Singh joined the Congress and is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Sultanpur as its candidate.

Amethi will go to polls on May 6.

Uttar Pradesh

UP has changed, bahubalis have no impact now: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused the opposition alliance of giving tickets to “bahubalis” (muslcemen) in Uttar Pradesh but said their presence would have no impact now as the Yogi Adityanath government hangs them upside down.

Mr. Shah also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying if temperatures increase in the country, the Congress president goes abroad and even his mother cannot find him.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in Chitrakoot, he said, “Mahamilavat wale logon ne Uttar Pradesh mein bahubalion ko ticket diya hai lekin ab yaha bahubalion ki nahi chalti“.

BJP leaders have been referring to the opposition alliance as “mahamilavat“.

“The mahamilavtis are yet not able to understand that Uttar Pradesh has changed ...they have given tickets to bahubalis ...now it is Yogi government which is at the helm,” Mr. Shah said.

“Ab yahan bahubalion ki nahi chalti...ab bahubalion ko ulta latka kar seedha kar diya jata hai,”(now musclemen have no impact and government acts tough with them), he said.

Referring to chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ at election meetings, he said “it is not a mere slogan but blessings of countrymen...all people in the country want Modiji to become the Prime Minister again.”

Attacking the Congress president, he said “Rahul Gandhi is the mahamilavati leader of the mahagatbandhan...if temperatures in country turn high he takes leave and goes out of country...even his mother is not able to find him.”

New Delhi

ECI warns Maneka for ‘development works’ remarks

A view of the logo of Election Commission of India at ECI headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday “strongly condemned” and warned Union Minister Maneka Gandhi for her remarks categorising development works based on the percentage of votes the BJP would get.

The Commission directed Ms. Gandhi not to repeat the comments in future. She had given the impugned statement on April 14 in Sultanpur, from where she is contesting on the BJP ticket.

Jharkhand

First-time voters should be wary of mission mahamilavat: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cautioned first-time voters against the ‘mission mahamilavat’, asserting that the opposition’s grand alliance does not want a government with absolute majority.

Addressing an election rally in Koderma in Jharkhand, Mr. Modi also slammed the Congress, alleging that the party wants a weak government which it can “remote control“.

“The ‘mission mahamilavat’ is not in favour of a government with absolute majority at any cost. I want to caution all the first-time voters about their intentions,” the Prime Minister said.

Taking potshots at the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) and its leaders, Mr. Modi said they owe allegiance to nobody, and are only interested in votes.

“They are just not interested in the development of those areas where they do not see their votebank,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the first phase of polling is underway in Jharkhand. An estimated 20.87 per cent of the 45.26 lakh electorate cast their votes till 11 am on Monday in three Lok Sabha constituencies of the State.

Rajasthan

Report on PM’s speech in Barmer sent to EC: Poll authorities

The district poll authorities on Monday said a factual report has been submitted to the Election Commission following allegations by the Congress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at a rally here had “brazenly” violated the poll code by repeatedly invoking the armed forces.

A factual report along with transcription of the prime minister’s address he delivered in Barmer recently has been forwarded to the Election Commission, the district election office said.

Rajasthan

Modi did not deposit a single paisa in bank accounts, says Rahul

Addressing an election rally in Dholpur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said "Narendra Modi opened bank accounts of people but did not deposit a single paisa in them."

If Congress voted back to power, Mr. Gandhi said "We will deposit Rs. 3.60 lakh in five years in bank accounts of 5 crore women."

Mr. Gandhi further said "Unemployment highest in 45 years, 22 lakh government posts vacant. Congress will fill vacancies in one year if voted to power."

Mr. Gandhi said "Nyay scheme will move wheels of economy, generate employment opportunities for youths."

New Delhi

SC agrees to hear plea alleging violation of MCC by Modi, Amit Shah

The Supreme Court, on Monday, agreed to hear a plea of Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Tuesday alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear the petition of Ms. Dev on Tuesday.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Ms. Dev, alleged that Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah have violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is not acting on her complaint.

Mr. Singhvi said four weeks have passed since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced in the country and both the Prime Minister and the BJP chief have been allegedly violating the code.

To this, the bench said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.

Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol to file nomination in Gurdaspur

New BJP member Sunny Deol will file his nimination as the party’s candidate from Gurdaspur constituency. In Gurdaspur, the BJP has fielded the actor in an attempt to wrest the seat from Sunil Jakhar, Congress MP. Mr. Jakhar won the seat in 2017 in the byelection following the death of Vinod Khanna, BJP MP. Vinod Khanna had won the seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Soon after the BJP announced Mr. Deol as its candidate, voices of dissent were raised. Kavita Khanna, wife of Vinod Khanna, said she felt abandoned and rejected after being denied ticket. She, however, said she would not contest as an Independent and still had faith in the BJP.

New Delhi

PM Modi once wore his caste on his sleeve: Chidambaram

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his stance on caste and his “origins as a chaiwala [tea seller]”, Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday asked if the PM considered people a “bunch of idiots” who suffered from memory loss.

The former Finance Minister’s attack came a day after Mr. Modi said in Kannauj that he did not believe in the politics of caste. “Mr. Modi is the first person who became PM later who campaigned wearing his caste on his sleeve (2014): ‘I am an OBC’. Now, he says he has no caste!” Mr. Chidambaram tweeted.

Bihar

Without fear or favour in Siwan

Hena Shahab, RJD candidate and wife of convicted leader Mohammed Shahabuddin, in Siwan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Siwan is the fiefdom of four-time RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. People speak about the imprisoned “Saheb” (Shahabuddin) in hushed tones. His name still inspires fear. However, NDA candidate Kavita Singh (Janata Dal-U), along with her husband, Ajay Singh, remains unfazed and says, “Ram rajya is coming to Siwan.”

Ms. Singh is facing off against Mr. Shahabuddin’s wife, Hena Shahab (Rashtriya Janata Dal), in this Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Shahabuddin known as “Sultan of Siwan”, is now serving life imprisonment in the Tihar jail in connection with an abduction and double murder case.