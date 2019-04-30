Less than half of Kalyan turns up to vote

An estimated 44.27% of the electorate in Kalyan constituency stepped out to vote on Monday, with several residents of the Kalyan-Dombivli area complaining of delays in the voting process and of their names not being in the voters’ list.

The constituency comprises of areas like Kalyan (East), Kalyan (rural), Dombivli, Mumbra-Kalwa, Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar, of which Kalyan (rural) recorded the highest voting percentage at 46.5% as of 6 p.m.

“The information is still being compiled and the final figure is likely to be available by Tuesday afternoon,” district information officer Milind Dusane said.

A majority of the voters stepped out to cast their votes early in the morning, hoping to get done before the heat increased. However, delays were observed due to faulty machines at several polling centres across the constituency.

Sushil Dumbre, a Kalyan resident, said, “We reached the polling booth at 7.30 a.m., but had to wait till 9 a.m. before we could finally cast our vote. The people who voted before us told us the delay was because of the machines at our booth not working properly.”

Mr. Dusane said complaints of faulty machines were quickly address by replacing the machines at the polling centres concerned.

Raju Nalawade, a resident of Dombivli MIDC, added, “Several of us reached the polling booths only to find that our names were not on the voters’ list and hence could not vote.”