Lalu Prasad’s absence proves costly for ‘grand alliance’ in Bihar

The BJP-led NDA posted a resounding win in Bihar too. The BJP and JD (U) had contested 17 seats each while smaller ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had put up candidates in six seats. While the BJP and the LJP were poised to win all their seats, the JD(U) was set to win 16 seats as at the time of going to press. The RJD-led mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) came a cropper and was set to bag a solitary seat — Kishanganj (Congress) — with RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti among those who had to bite the dust. The mahagathbandhan’s other allies, including Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikashil Insaan Party (VIP), all tasted defeat.

While several factors contributed to the NDA’s sweeping success in the State, political analysts said there were a few key reasons for the mahagathbandhan’s defeat in Bihar.

Firstly, a strong ‘buzz’ in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi transcended traditional caste lines, especially among young voters. Whether they were the young Yadav voters of Saran or the EBC (Extremely Backward Class) voters of Gaya or Nawada, Mr. Modi was their first choice for PM for his “muscular nationalism” and “teaching a hard lesson to Pakistan”.

Missing ‘connection’

The second reason, and a crucial one, was the absence of the RJD chief from the campaign. Mr. Prasad is currently lodged in jail in Ranchi in connection with the fodder scam cases. His younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who had led the party and the grand alliance in his absence, could not, however, steer the alliance like his father. Mr. Yadav missed the “social connection” with the core voters of the RJD and was unable to prevent some erosion in the party’s traditional Yadav and Muslim vote base in Mr. Prasad’s absence, said political analyst Ajay Kumar.

‘Poor choices’

Thirdly, the alliance’s choice of candidates in several seats was less than ideal. In constituencies like Aurangabad (HAM-S), West Champaran and East Champaran (RLSP), Muzaffarpur (VIP), Sheohar (RJD) and Saran (RJD) the mahagathbandhan had put up weak and lesser known candidates against strong NDA nominees. In Sheohar, the RJD fielded an outsider and political newcomer Faisal Ali, while in Saran they put up Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Mr. Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav. Mr. Tej Pratap had openly appealed to voters not to support Mr. Rai owing to strained ties. Alliance parties also failed to successfully transfer their caste votes to the mahagathbandhan candidates.

Internal wrangling in Mr. Prasad’s family was also a major factor that hurt the alliance. While the RJD chief had anointed Mr. Tejashwi as the heir apparent, Mr. Tej Pratap had persistently complained of being sidelined.