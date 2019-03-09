Kerala CPI(M) releases candidate list for Lok Sabha polls; P.K. Biju, M.B. Rajesh to run from sitting seats

Five sitting MPs, four MLAs and two district secretaries figure in the CPI(M) candidate list for the Lok Sabha elections released by State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan here on Saturday.

P.K.Biju (Alathur), M.B.Rajesh (Palakkad), P.K.Sreemathy (Kannur), Innocent (Chalakkudy) and A. Sampath (Attingal) have been give yet another chance to run from their sitting seats.

A. Pradeep Kumar who represents Kozhikode North in the Assembly has been fielded from Kozhikode, Aranmula MLA Veena George from Pathanamthitta, Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar from Ponnani and A.M. Ariff, Aroor MLA, from Alappuzha Lok Sabha segment. Kottayam district secretary V.N.Vasavan will join the race from Kottayam and Kannur district secretary P. Jayarajan from Vadagara.

The party has decided to field K.P. Satishchandran from Kasargod, SFI national president V.P. Sanu from Malappuram, former Rajya Sabha members P. Rajeev from Ernakulam and K.N. Balagopal from Kollam and support incumbent Left Democratic Front member Joyce George in Idukki.

The CPI had announced its candidates for four seats earlier. The CPI(M) and the CPI had shared 16 and 4 seats among them. Releasing the list, Mr. Balakrishnan said that the LDF State committee had formally approved the list and the candidates would no more be party nominees, but representatives of the front. Asked about the decision to field sitting MLAs, Mr. Balakrishnan said that such experiments were done earlier and it was also proof of the LDF’s confidence in winning the Assembly by-elections if the incumbents were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Regarding the BJP decision to field Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Balakrishnan said that it would not make any impact in the elections and the real fight was between the LDF and United Democratic Front led by the Congress. The BJP would not open account in the current elections too. If the party was so confident, it could have fielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi or party president Amit Shah from Thiruvananthapuram, he said.

Two women have been fielded from two seats which have high winning chances, he added.