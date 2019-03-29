Karur tops with 43 candidates

As many as 43 candidates, including the AIADMK’s M. Thambi Durai and the Congress’ S. Jothimani, are in the fray in the Karur Parliamentary constituency, the highest in Tamil Nadu.

During the scrutiny of 1,587 nominations received across the State for the coming Lok Sabha elections, a total of 932 were accepted and 655 rejected. South Chennai Parliamentary constituency with 42 candidates comes next and the Nilgiris (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency, where former Telecom Minister A. Raja is contesting, has the least number of 10 candidates.

As for the Assembly bypolls, Perambur constituency in Chennai has 51, the highest number of candidates and Gudiyatham Assembly constituency with eight is the least, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said, while addressing a press conference, on Thursday.

Over ₹50 crore seized

Mr. Sahoo said that so far cash to the tune of ₹50.70 crore had been seized as those possessing them did not have documents to prove the source or the intended transaction for which the amount was being carried. Besides, gold weighing 223.5 kg and silver weighing 356.7 kg with an approximate monetary value of ₹69 crore have been seized.

Mr. Sahoo said a total of 44 cases were registered against candidates and political parties under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code, Motor Vehicles Act and the Representation of People Act for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

While 10 such cases were registered against DMK, the AIADMK faces nine cases, PMK and MNM three cases each and the BJP two. Additionally, 17 cases were registered against independent candidates. Mr. Sahoo said the allocation of symbols for independents would commence after the last day for withdrawal of nominations, which is on March 29.

Asked about the possibility of allotting a common symbol for the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), he said that the Supreme Court had given direction to the Election Commission to consider giving the the party a common symbol.

“The EC will decide on that,” he said and added that since AMMK was not a registered party, it had to inform the EC about its candidates.