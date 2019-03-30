Karti Chidambaram, H. Raja among 26 in Sivaganga turf

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and Congress nominee Karti P Chidambaram, BJP national secretary and party candidate H. Raja and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) candidate ‘Kavignar’ Snehan were among 26 candidates left in the fray in Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency after two candidates withdrew their papers on Friday, the last date for withdrawing nominations.

Two candidates - a dummy candidate and an independent - withdrew their papers after meeting Returning Officer (RO) and Collector J. Jayakanthan. Those in the fray included Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) nominee ‘Therbogi’ V Pandi. As the total number of candidates was more than 15, two ballot units would be used. The first unit would carry names of 16 candidates and the second unit the remaining 10 names and NOTA.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, 23 candidates are in the fray after four candidates withdrew their papers - two on Thursday and two on Friday - after meeting RO and Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao.

Those left in the fray included BJP nominee Nainar Nagendran, IUML candidate K. Navas Kani, AMMK nominee Va Thu Na Anand and MNM candidate J. Vijaya Baskar. A total of 13 candidates are left in the fray in the by-election to Manamadurai Assembly constituency after an independent withdrew his nomination on Friday. Those left in the fray included disqualified MLA and AMMK nominee S. Mariappan Kennedy, DMK candidate Karu Kasilingam alias Ilakkiyadasan and and AIADMK candidate S. Natarajan.

The RDO, who is the RO, scrutinised and accepted 14 papers and rejected four papers, including one filed by MNM candidate Radhakrishnan.

In the by-election to Paramakudi Assembly constituency, 13 candidates are in the fray after a dummy candidate withdrew papers. Those in the fray include disqualified MLA and AMMK candidate S. Muthiah, DMK nominee Sampath Kumar and AIADMK’s Sadan Prabakar.