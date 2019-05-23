Karnataka Lok Sabha results 2019: highlights

Karnataka voted in two phases in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019 — 14 constituencies in southern Karnataka voted on April 18, while the remaining 14 went to polls on April 23. This was the first time that traditional rivals, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), fought together in a general election.

In a face-off with the coalition partners, the BJP contested in 27 seats and backed an Independent candidate in Mandya, while the Congress and the JD(S), in a seat-sharing arrangement, contested 22 and six seats, respectively.

According to exit polls, the minimum number of seats that the BJP is expected to win is pegged at 18 — two more than the current tally, while the maximum it could end up winning is 25 seats.

The Lok Sabha election results are expected to impact power equations in the Karnataka Assembly owing to differences within the ruling coalition partners and efforts by the BJP to capitalise on such differences.

Here are the live updates:

What is happening in Bengaluru?

Amidst what is turning out to be a wave of disappointment for the JDS-Congress coalition in the State, the heart of Bengaluru is throwing up a surprise. Rizwan Arshad of the INC leads P.C. Mohan of the BJP by nearly 27,000 votes. Congress is trailing by more than 60,000 votes in Bengaluru North, and 1.3 lakh votes in Bengaluru South.

Deve Gowda trails

JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is trailing behind BJP's G S Basavaraj in the Tumkur constituency. Basavaraj has won four times from Tumkur, thrice on a Congress ticket. Deve Gowda's decision to file his nomination from Tumkur raised a furore in the Congress party – the JD(S) ally in Karnataka. Incumbent Congress MP from Tumkur S P Muddahanumegowda was denied a ticket from the constituency. The Congress is contesting 20 seats in Karnataka, leaving eight for the JD(S). Tumkur, a Congress bastion, was an unusual option for the JD(S) supremo considering he has traditionally contested from Hassan, representing the constituency five times in Parliament. Deve Gowda ceded the Hassan seat to his grandson, Prajwal Revanna, who is making his political debut this year.

How are the bigwigs faring?

Some of the senior coalition leaders, including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna M. Kharge trailing their BJP opponents in Tumakuru Lok Sabha and Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. Seven time MP and former Minister K.H. Muniyappa and former Chief Minister and Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily are trailing BJP nominees in Kolar Lok Sabha and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively

In the much fought Mandya Lok Sabha constituency that generated enough heat between the BJP -backed Independent candidate Sumalatha and Janata Dal Secular candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the actor-turned politician Sumaltha is leading with a wafer thin margin after trailing him initially.

Trends as of 10:30 a.m

According to data available as of 10 a.m, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the state in 23 constituencies, followed by the Indian National Congress with 3 seats. H.D. Kumaraswamy led Janata Dal (Secular) is currently leading only in one constituency.

The trends thus far are reflecting the exit polls prediction of the BJP heading for a clean sweep in the state. Last elections, the BJP secured 17 seats, while the Congress secured only 9.