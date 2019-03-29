Kampli MLA Ganesh moves HC for bail

J.N. Ganesh, Kampli MLA, has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking bail in the criminal case registered against him for assaulting and allegedly attempting to kill Anand Singh, Vijayanagara MLA, at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on April 1.

The special court, which exclusively deals with criminal cases related to MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, had on March 25 rejected his plea for bail while observing that “prima facie it is established by the prosecution at this stage that the accused is involved in the commission of offences against the complainant [Anand Singh]”.

Not available

Also, the special court had noted that Mr. Ganesh, who claimed that he was also injured, had not filed any complaint and was not available for probe for about one month from the date of the incident.

In his application seeking bail, Mr. Ganesh had claimed that the attack on Mr. Anand Singh was in “self-defence as he had every reason to believe at that time that if he had ignored, he would have been done to death or suffered physical harm” in the hands of the complainant, who had twisted his thumb.

‘Out of proportion’

Mr. Ganesh had also claimed that the story of injuries of Mr. Singh has been blown out of proportion and exaggerated to make it appealing to the media and the general public. However, the prosecution termed Mr. Ganesh’s claim of self-defence as a “self-created” story.