Lok Sabha Election 2019

Kamal Haasan’s party opens office

With high hopes: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan inaugurates his party office on Kandapamudali Street in Puducherry on Monday. Party candidate in the Lok Sabha election M.A.S. Subramanian is with him. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 02 April 2019 00:43 IST
Updated: 02 April 2019 08:30 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiyam president Kamal Haasan declared open the new office of the party at Kandappa Mudaliar Street in the Boulevard on Monday. He held discussions with the party functionaries and hoisted the party flag.

Later, when reporters asked him about the Income Tax raids on the premises of a DMK functionary in Vellore, he said that neither those who were behind the raids nor the person whose premises were raided were persons of integrity.

M.A.S. Subramanian, candidate for the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency, was present.

Puducherry
