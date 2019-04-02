JD(S) MP rakes up ‘caste’ controversy

Mandya Lok Sabha MP L.R. Shivarame Gowda’s attack on BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha and some of her supporters, referring to their caste, has kicked up a controversy.

Addressing a party workers’ meet at Koppa of Maddur taluk on Tuesday, Mr. Gowda insinuated that the trio (Ms. Sumalatha, actor Darshan and producer Rockline Venkatesh) were not Vokkaligas and voters should compel them to “pack up” and go back to Gandhi Nagar in Bengaluru (area associated with the film industry). He said Ms. Sumalatha, wife of late actor Ambareesh, was not a “Mandya Vokkaliga”.

Ms. Sumalatha, who is contesting against Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil K., took exception to the comment but said that she would not pursue the issue further. She said the people of Mandya will give replies to such remarks in the elections.

Mr. Darshan and actor Yash expressed displeasure over the remarks on the veteran actor and stressed the need of electorates giving befitting replies to such remarks.