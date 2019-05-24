Industrialists hope for stability, policy continuity

Industrialists and the Chambers of Commerce in Tamil Nadu have said the victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has paved the way for ensuring policy and business continuity. They stressed that the new government should give priority to job creation, agriculture and State finances.

“The priority for the new government should be to drive consumption by putting money into the system and kick-starting the economy,” said Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Motor Company. After the IL&FS crisis, the NBFC sector had been hit, which affected customer lending. “This has to be resolved quickly,” he said.

“The government should address the rural distress. While it has provided higher minimum support price for farmers, the issue is in procurement. The government should focus on infrastructure development and on the defence,” Mr. Srinivasan said.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, president, of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The clear majority will make the NDA government stronger and decisive. It will provide the much-needed continuity in policy making, offer confidence to long-term investors, drive major programmes that boost economic activity and generate employment, and further bolster foreign relations.”

Suresh Krishna, Chairman, Sundram Fasteners, said that it is a vote for stability. “The voters feel Modi is the best person to lead the country and deliver. They cannot identify another leader at this time,” he said.

“We look forward to this new government to continue the reform process in a accelerated manner keeping in mind the changing domestic and global landscape thus making India a fast growing and inclusive economy,” said Kavitha Dutt, chairperson, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry — Tamil Nadu State Council and JMD KCP Group.

R. Ganapathi, president, Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: “This is a decisive victory which will bring about stability and facilitate economic growth. The victory will send a signal for good governance through his strong leadership.” Industrialists here pointed out that the new government should focus on skill development that would help youth get new age jobs and adapt to the latest technology.