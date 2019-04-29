Lok Sabha Election 2019

In Varanasi, SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. File

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Tej Bahadur Yadav recently announced he would take on Mr. Modi in Varanasi.

The Samajwadi Party on Monday declared dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav as its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

The party replaced its candidate, Shalini Yadav, who recently joined it, to make way for Tej Bahadur, who was dismissed from service for indiscipline in 2017 after he posted a video complaining about the quality of food served to the troops in the region along the LoC (Line of Control) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He recently announced he would take on Mr. Modi in Varanasi.

Shalini Yadav is the daughter-in-law of former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Shyam Lal Yadav. In 2017, she ran for the Varanasi municipal corporation mayoral election from the Congress but lost.

