You want a strong govt or a helpless govt, asks Modi in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for a strong government and questioned the intention of the Opposition parties on national security.

“Two days ago, the country witnessed an achievement that made the whole world acknowledge its capability. It is the power of India’s new self-confidence, which the whole country is now taking pride in. India is now capable of performing 'chowkidari' in space,” said Mr. Modi referring to the successful test of anti-satellite missile.

Mr. Modi was addressing a public meeting at the southern Odisha town of Jeypore.

“Those for whom the achievement appears small, Indian people are watching their speech and practice. Those who have been betraying poor for seven decades are so baffled that they have started insulting the capability of the Army and youths from morning to evening. The insults are not acceptable and they need to be taught a lesson,” he said.

Opposition bilittling Army, he alleges

“As our Opposition parties don’t waste any opportunity to belittle our Army and decline to accept achievement of our scientists, people should shut them up,” Mr. Modi said amidst huge applause.

“When India takes action against terrorists and pins them down by entering their territory, these people seek proof on the strike. Please tell me if you have confidence in the Army or not, if your Army is capable showing its might or if the Army has forced Pakistan to fall flat on its face or not. Our Opposition parties do not trust us. It has been one month since Pakistan has been counting bodies. And they seek proof,” said the Prime Minister.

“On polling day when you go to the polling booth, go with clear head. You have to decide if you want a government which can strike by entering enemy territory or a government that sits down with head bowed under fear. You have to decide on a government which can take a decision or a government which is busy doing sloganeering. You want a strong government or a helpless government,” asked Mr. Modi.