In Mumbai North West, slum clusters vote more than upmarket areas

Polling in Mumbai North West was relatively peaceful, without any glitches, on Monday. The voter turnout was at 54.71%, an increase of almost 4% from 2014 when a little over 50% had come to vote.

Voters were responding to various issues important to them. “Everything is good in our area and in any case, this is a national election. At the national level, there is only one deserving candidate, Narendra Modi,” said Ramashankar Gupta, who has lived in the MIDC area in Andheri (East) for over 25 years.

Residents said Andheri (East), which witnessed a voter turnout of around 56.31%, could have seen greater participation had some residents not been shifted to Mahul.

“Nearly 400 people were shifted to Mahul, many of whom have their names here. However, few turned up today to vote,” said Sandeep Pawar.

In Aarey, the residents felt nothing had changed in the past five years despite the Shiv Sena being in power at all three levels: municipal, State and Centre. “Nobody talks about real issues such as employment, condition of roads and lack of hospitals,” said Vicky Gaikwad.

Sunil Pradhan, another voter, said the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and its candidate Suresh Shetty had made an impression on voters here. “The votes he gets here may not make a huge impact in the elections, but it will set the stage for the State elections,” Mr. Pradhan said.

According to the Voter Turnout App of the Election Commission of India, areas with large slum clusters such as Jogeshwari (East), Andheri (East) and Dindoshi saw a high turnout.

An estimated 58% turned up to vote in Jogeshwari (East), the highest among the Assembly segments that make up the Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, areas such as Juhu, Versova and Lokhandwala had a poorer turnout. The Versova Assembly segment saw only 45.87% voters turn up to vote, while Andheri (West) registered a turnout of 49.10%. However, voting in the constituency surged in the last hour.