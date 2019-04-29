In diverse Mumbai North East, voters’ loyalties divided

With sitting MP Kirit Somaiya being denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to ally Shiv Sena’s displeasure over his remarks on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai North East will see a battle unfold between the BJP’s Manoj Kotak and the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sanjay Dina Patil.

Mr. Patil had won the seat in 2009 from the constituency with a margin of 2,933 votes (0.44%) against Mr. Somaiya, who in turn defeated him in 2014 with a margin of 3,17,122 votes (36.8%). Mr. Kotak, the newly nominated BJP parliamentary candidate, is a three-time corporator from Mulund.

If voted to power, Mr. Kotak has promised to close down the Deonar dumping ground and improve infrastructure facilities.

The diverse constituency with residents of several religions and languages, has a population of 20,62,739, of which nearly 75% are Hindus, 15-20% are Muslims, while Christians, Sikhs and Jains constitute 5% each. It stretches from Shivaji Nagar in Mankhurd to Ghatkopar, covering Vikhroli, Bhandup (West) and Mulund.

While residents from the Gujarati-dominated areas appear to be in the favour of the BJP, despite their displeasure for its candidate, areas such as Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Mulund are divided. The primary issue for residents is closing the Deonar dumping ground, which both candidates have promised to take action on.

Swapnil Sawant (36), a private firm employee from Kannamwar Nagar-I in Vikhroli, says fielding a new candidate will cost the BJP votes from the area. “Mr. Patil’s a familiar face for us. He participates in pujas and religious activities. We don’t even know Mr. Kotak,” he said.

Santosh Rane (54), a contractor from Vikhroli, said the dumping grounds in Kanjur and Vikhroli are a major issue, besides the pipelines that keep bursting. While voters in Kannamwar Nagar-II look to be in favour of the BJP, Tagore Nagar appears to be divided between the NCP and the BJP.

Not all will be casting their votes based on the candidates in the fray, with the party and prominent faces being a more important factor for them.

Sunil Joisar from the Ghatkopar People’s Forum said the group’s members will vote for welfare and development. “Mr. Somaiya has never visited Ghatkopar after winning the elections, but we have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Maya More, a homemaker from Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, agreed the BJP has done nothing for the residents. “Water, good roads, gardens and clean toilets were brought to us by our local Shiv Sena corporator. We see our leader in Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi,” she said.