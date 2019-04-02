I-T searches only to threaten opposition parties, says Stalin

DMK president M. K. Stalin on Monday charged that the Income Tax department conducted searches at on premises of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan and his associates primarily to intimidate the opposition parties in an election year.

Addressing an election meeting in Sholingur in Vellore, he asked if the Election Commission would conduct searches at the residence of AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami if there was a complaint.

“There has not been any issue during the past five years and since it was election time, the officials have conducted a raid on the residence of Mr. Durai Murugan and also in the college run by his son,” Mr. Stalin alleged.

Refusing to accept the contention of the Chief Electoral Officer to reporters that the searches were conducted following a police complaint, Mr. Stalin asked, “If I give a complaint that there is money to the tune of several crore rupees stashed in Edappadi [K. Palaniswami]’s house, will you [Election Commission and I-T Department] go and conduct a raid?” Or would similar action be taken against Ministers, relatives and their benamis, he asked, adding that the DMK would not be intimidated by such action.

‘Faced greater threats’

The DMK cadre were raised by DMK founder C.N. Annadurai and late DMK president M. Karunanidhi and had faced greater threats posed by the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), he claimed.