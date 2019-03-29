‘Huge cash withdrawals over 10 days prompted I-T searches’

Huge cash withdrawals over the last 10 days by public works contractors, mostly in southern districts, which came to the notice of the Income Tax Department, was what prompted the searches on Thursday, I-T sources said.

The searches on contractors, allegedly associated with Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna and Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju, generated political heat with both the JD(S) and Congress leaders, led by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, slamming the department and accusing the Centre of misusing official machinery.

As many as 13 contractors and five public works engineers were searched by the income tax slueths at 21 locations that spanned Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagalur and Shivamogga districts on Thursday. Sources in the department said that searches continued in some locations on Friday too, and was likely to be completed by night.

Sources said that huge amounts of money coming into the contractors’ accounts from the government, and withdrawal of the same was noticed during the last two months. “However, the intensity of withdrawals had increased in the last 10 days. We also had information about PWD engineers asking contractors to submit bills quickly so that money could be released, whereas many other contractors who had completed works and submitted bills were waiting for the money to be released,” sources said.

In many cases, sources said, though bills have been submitted, work has not been executed on the ground. In other cases, the time between the award of contract and bill submission is suspect. Not just release of funds, the manner in which works were awarded are also being scrutinised. “We are checking with the contractors where the money that has been withdrawn has gone. The cash trail and how the cash withdrawn from the bank was used is now being probed. We may also probe whether the work was completed or was a mere bill generated,” sources said. When asked about I-T searches having a political colour given the timing, with just 20 days left for the first phase of polling, an I-T official said the searches were part of election expenditure monitoring. “The EC also mandates to prevent cash getting generated and going into the system without proper documentation,” said the source.

Meanwhile, a contractor who was searched on Thursday said all those who were affected were part of an informal group that executed road works. He also acknowledged that he has now been asked to show where the money has gone after withdrawal.