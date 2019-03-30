‘How can Stalin talk about Kodanad issue?’

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras High Court on Friday wondered how Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin could continue to talk about allegations linking Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami with the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder since it could affect the trial in the murder case and might lead to miscarriage of justice.

Sub-application

The judge raised the question during the hearing of a sub application filed by City Public Prosecutor Gowri Asokan to restrain the DMK president from giving interviews and speeches with regard to the Kodanad crime.

The sub application was preferred in a petition filed by Mr. Stalin last month to quash a criminal defamation case filed against him.

The defamation proceedings had been initiated by the CPP before the Principal District Court following the publication of Mr. Stalin’s interview on the Kodanad issue in his party organ Murasoli.

However, on a quash petition preferred by him, Justice Ilanthiraiyan had already stayed all further proceedings pending before the trial court.

Meanwhile, claiming that the party leader was continuing to broach the issue during his ongoing election campaign across the State, the CPP filed a sub application to vacate the stay granted by the court and pass a gag order restraining him from discussing the issue either in his interviews to the media or during public speeches.

Time granted

After hearing preliminary arguments advanced by State Public Prosecutor (SPP) A. Natarajan, on behalf of the CPP, and advocate P. Kumaresan, representing the DMK leader, the judge granted time till Wednesday for the latter to obtain instructions from his client on the State’s plea for issuing a gag order.

Explaining his case, the SPP told the court that a completely baseless allegation connecting the Chief Minister to the Kodanad heist-cum-murder was first made by two accused K.V. Sayan and Manoj alias Vayalar Manoj in a video shot by New Delhi based journalist Mathew Samuel early this year.

Subsequently, the trial court cancelled the bail granted to both the accused after accepting the State’s contention that they had attempted to interfere with the administration of justice by giving such baseless interviews.

Following a civil suit filed by the Chief Minister, the High Court too restrained them from circulating the video and making statements to the media.

Further, another video got released on social media recently to prove that the accused had conspired to link the Chief Minister with the case. When such was the case, the DMK president, who was also the Leader of the opposition in the State, continued to talk about the Kodanad issue in his interviews to the media and public speeches, the SPP said and pleaded for a gag order.