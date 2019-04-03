Mumbai

Congress-NCP release new advertisements, targets BJP

“Laaj Kashi Vatat Nahi?” (How are they not ashamed?), is the slogan of a new series of print, television and radio advertisements targeted at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena government. The advertisements will be part of the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) campaign in the State.

The advertisements attack the ruling BJP-Sena government on topics such as farmer suicides, crop failure, women’s security as well as schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana for LPG subsidies. The hoardings will have the symbol of the party whose candidate is standing for elections, while TV ads will have Maha Aghadi in the end. “We have decided that there will be one set of ads for the entire coalition from now on. The campaign highlights the questions that people are facing in the State. The Prime Minister has his Mann Ki Baat, this is the people’s Mann Ki Baat,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

“The current government, be it at the Centre or the State is taking no responsibility for not fulfilling the promises and assurances it made in 2014, and instead is questioning the former government,” Mr. Malik said.

Mr. Malik slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Wardha stating he spoke about farmers for less than two minutes. “During our time he gave speeches with the intent to become PM but his last speech hints at becoming the Leader of Opposition,” Mr. Malik said.

Mr. Malik also said that the BJP was scared of NCP chief Sharad Pawar as he had the responsibility to rally all smaller parties in the country against the current government. “The ground realities show that BJP won’t cross 150 seats. Mr. Pawar has the ability to bring together smaller parties, which is what they are afraid of,” Mr Malik said.

Additionally, Congress’ Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Husain Dalwai, refuted the charge made by Mr Modi in Wardha of coining the term ‘Hindu terror’ stating instead that it is the BJP that had made the claim ‘All Muslims are not terrorists. But all terrorists are Muslims’