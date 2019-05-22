Lok Sabha Election 2019

Home Ministry asks States, UTs to stay alert amid calls to incite violence

Security personnel stand guard outside the building of counting halls, a day before the counting of votes of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Security personnel stand guard outside the building of counting halls, a day before the counting of votes of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

“This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes,” it said.

A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Ministry on May 22 alerted all States and Union Territories on the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, saying calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence.

In a statement, the Ministry also said it has asked the States and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

“The Home Ministry has alerted the State Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police regarding possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow,” the statement said.

The Ministry said the States and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strongrooms and venues of vote-counting.

The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have given certain statements which may lead to violence and disruption during the counting process, an official said.

