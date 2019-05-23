Highest number of NOTA votes in Palghar

Till 1 p.m., as many as 1,67,034 NOTA (none of the above) votes had been counted in Maharashtra. Palghar was leading with the highest number of 17,808 NOTA votes, followed by Nandurbar with 14,069 votes. In Mumbai city, Mumbai North East recorded the highest number of NOTA votes at 8,365, according to figures released by Election Commission of India (ECI) at 1 p.m.
The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi party is leading in Palghar while Bharatiya Janta Party was leading in Nandurbar and Mumbai North East.
As per the ECI website, in Mumbai South 5,503 NOTA votes were counted, Mumbai North 4,030, Mumbai North Central 3,793, Mumbai North East 8,365, Mumbai North West 3,733, and Mumbai South Central 5,984.
In other places, Maval has 10,028 NOTA votes, while in naxal-affected Gadchiroli Chimur it was 5,706 and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg 5,206.
