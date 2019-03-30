HC notice to ECI over plea to stay PM’s biopic

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over a plea seeking a stay on the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and N.M. Jamdar was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Satish Gaikwad stating that the trailer for thee movie was released on March 20, 10 days after the election code of conduct came into force.

The PIL said it was the producer’s duty to check the content of the movie and what effect it would have on the perception of the general public during the election. It said, “All the producers and the director prime facie [have] advertently disobeyed the election code of conduct and by releasing the movie [are] infringing the legal right [to vote] of the citizen of the State.”

Mr. Gaikwad urged the court to stay the release of the movie and remove the trailer from social media platforms. The film is slated to be released on April 5. The court allowed Mr. Gaikwad an urgent hearing and directed the ECI to file its reply on April 1.