Hassan DC was moved out within 20 days of BJP MLA’s complaint

IAS officer Akram Pasha was transferred out of Hassan within 20 days of Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda complaining to the Chief Election Commissioner and seeking his removal.

The MLA had accused the Janata Dal (Secular) of posting a “pliable” Deputy Commissioner in Hassan, the native place of party patriarch Deve Gowda, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna is the coalition candidate for the seat.

Mr. Preetham Gowda, in his letter dated March 11 to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, said that Mr. Deve Gowda and his family had a stranglehold over the district and on every officer posted there. “Therefore, we find the environment extremely hostile and biased against us. Our party workers do not find any support from the district administration on their complaints,” the BJP leader said.

Furthermore, he said Mr. Pasha’s in-laws were from Hassan and his two brothers-in-law also were staying in the city. “In fact, the DC has resided locally with his in-laws, which amounts to being posted in one’s home district,” he said.

However, in his reply to the Election Commission, submitted on March 16, Mr. Pasha maintained that he was a native of Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, and after his transfer to Hassan he had been staying at the government guest house in the city, as his predecessor had not yet vacated the government bungalow. He said his wife and children were staying in Bengaluru, where he was posted earlier.

He said that neither his father-in-law nor his brothers-in-law was affiliated to any political party.