Gujarat Lok Sabha results 2019: highlights

It was a no-contest in Gujarat with the ruling BJP leading in all 26 seats late on Thursday.

All 26 constituencies from the state of Gujarat went to polls on April 23, 2019 in the third phase of the general elections. The state witnessed an all-time high voter turnout of 64.11% this year, surpassing its previous record of 63.77% in the 1967 elections. Last parliamentary elections, the voter turnout was 63.66%.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the opposition Indian National Congress (INC) are the main contenders fighting from the state. BJP president Amit Shah is a key candidate, competing from the Gandhinagar constituency. He replaced veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani.

In the 2014 general elections, all 26 seats were secured by the BJP, who also formed the state government following the assembly elections in 2017.

Can the congress make a turnaround this elections or will the BJP reign supreme yet again?

Here are the top highlights:

BJP heads for a clean sweep in Gujarat

The BJP, which is leading in all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat as of 12 noon, has a vote share of 61.7% at the moment corresponding to more than three out of every five votes cast in the State.

BJP party president Amit Shah boasts over 70% of the votes cast in the Gandhinagar constituency, and leads his nearest rival, Congress' C. J. Chavda, by over 2,75,000 votes.

Trends as of 11 a.m

The BJP is leading in all the 26 constituencies in Gujarat. With a vote share of over 60%, the BJP seems to be emerging as a clear winner in Mr. Modi’s home turf. The party had swept all the 26 constituencies in the 2014 Parliamentary elections.

In Gandhinagar, where BJP chief Amit Shah replaced LK Advani’s candidature, the battle is in favor of the BJP with INC’s CJ Chavda trailing with a margin of close to 15,000 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a win in at least 4 constituencies for the INC in the State.

The fight remains interesting in Mahesana too where Patidar leader and Congress candidate Hardik Patel’s nomination had been declared void by the Gujarat High Court in March. Amid caste agitations in the constituency that seriously dented BJP’s prospects, the party has gained ground here, albeit with a margin of close to just 8000 votes.