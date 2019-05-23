‘Getting Tatas back to Singur top priority’

Trying to get the Tatas back to Singur and industrialising the Assembly segment will be at the “top of my agenda”, said Locket Chatterjee, BJP’s candidate in Hooghly constituency, after trends revealed her leading over Dr. Ratna De (Nag) of the Trinamool Congress, the two-term sitting MP from the constituency. Singur is one of the seven Assembly segments under Hooghly constituency.

“Singur brought the Trinamool Congress to power and Singur will bring their downfall,” she told The Hindu.

It was in this rural town that Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee waged a fierce agitation against the ‘forcible’ land acquisition for the Nano project, pushing Tata Motors to exit the State in 2008.

A visit to Singur before the elections had revealed despondency among the local youth over lack of jobs and loss of cultivable land.

“It is obvious that people want industry... one of my first tasks will be to talk to the Tata Group to try and bring them back here... industrialisation and job creation for the local youth will be one of my foremost tasks,” she said.

Ms. Chatterjee, who has been leading the BJP’s women’s cell in West Bengal, will be a first time Parliamentarian. She also said that untangling the land issue will be among her prime tasks. “I will try to untangle the problem and at least make the land cultivable,” she said.

Ms Banerjee avoided visiting Singur during the campaign, touching spots that were barely 40 minutes away.