General Elections 2019 results day in pictures: mood of the nation

As the results of the seven-phase Parliamentary elections emerged and it became evident that the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to return to power, jubilant party workers began celebrations across the country. In a stark contrast, the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) offices wore forlorn looks with no party workers or supporters in sight. Here are pictures of victory and loss from across the country.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah displays the victory sign as he arrives at the party office in New Delhi on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Shah won from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat.

Gung ho: Shiv Sena workers smeared with party colours celebrate outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Photo credit: Emmanual Yogini

Voters travel in an overloaded boat to reach their polling booths in Darbhanga district, Bihar, on April 29, 2019. Five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, including Darbhanga, went to polls in the fourth phase of general elections.

Boundless energy: Echoes of the election bounce off the sea as fishermen of Pamban in Tamil Nadu deck their boats with awareness posters.

A senior citizen shows her inked finger after casting her vote in the third phase polling for Lok Sabha and Assembly at a polling station in Bhubaneswar. Voting was held in 116 Lok Sabha seats across India on April 23, 2019.

Ballot vs bombs Voters lining up at booth no. 115 at Gatta village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra betray no fear as they repose faith in the democratic process amid blasts and gunshots in the first phase of polling on April 11.

