General Elections 2019 results day in pictures: mood of the nation

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah displays the victory sign as he arrives at the party office in New Delhi on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Shah won from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat. Photo: Manish Swarup

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A Modi supporter watches the stock market indices on a display screen at the BSE. The Sensex jumped to an all-time high of over 40,000 points in anticipation of another five-year term for Narendra Modi, as the BJP gained an early lead. Photo: Rafiq Maqbool

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: DMK cadets lifting their candidate for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency S. Gnanathiraviam as he is all set for a thumping victory. Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: UDF workers celebrating the lead of their candidate Shashi Tharoor. Photo: S Mahinsha

New Delhi: Vendors selling Congress party flags and other election campaign material sit idle outside the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi. The Congress has been trailing in the general elections since counting commenced this morning. Photo: AP

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Party workers of Shiv Sena, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside the party headquarters during counting of votes of the general elections in Mumbai. Photo: Rajanish Kakade

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: DMK Party members are in a festive mood at Anna Arivalayam as the party is headed towards a clean sweep in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Photo: M. Karunakaran

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: BJP supporters celebrating their early lead across the country at the party’s office Kamalalayam in T. Nagar. Photo: R. Ragu

Hyderabad, Telangana: Election officials begin counting votes of the general elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad. Photo: K.V.S. Giri