General elections 2019: How key candidates are faring

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in 321 of 542 Lok Sabha seats by late afternoon on Thursday, the BJP-led alliance is poised to win. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is leading in 88 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan that includes the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party has amounted to six seats.

In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained his seat, with over 60% of the vote share. The SP’s Shalini Yadav garnered more votes than the Congress’ Ajay Rai.

BJP president Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar constituency by a large margin. The fight between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi is close at the moment, with Mr. Gandhi trailing by 15,000 votes. In Wayanad, where Mr. Gandhi is also contesting from, he is leading with 64% of the vote share.

In Rae Bareli, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is leading against the BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh. Further east, in West Bengal, the BJP is leading in 17 of 42 seats, an unprecedented gain for the party. Babul Supriyo of the BJP has retained his Asansol seat, and in Barrackpore, where BJP candidate Arjun Singh only recently jumped ship from the Trinamool Congress, the party is leading with 43% of the vote. The Trinamool’s Dinesh Trivedi is a close second with 40% of the vote share.

Begusarai in Bihar has the BJP’s Giriraj Singh with an enormous lead. CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is a distant second. Tamil Nadu is one of the few States where the BJP does not have a lead, with the DMK sweeping the State.

Kanimozhi, who is contesting against BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan in Thoothukudi, is leading. VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan is trailing in Chidambaram by a slim margin. In Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram is leading against H. Raja by a massive margin.

Kerala has not favoured the Left Democratic Front, which is also the ruling party in the State. The UDF has made a comeback, and it is leading in most seats. The BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan is trailing in Thiruvananthapuram, where he stood against incumbent Member Shashi Tharoor.