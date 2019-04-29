General election, Phase 4 | Live updates: As power trips, MP CM Kamal Nath casts vote with camera flash

Polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine States began on Monday. The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).

Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the States after last year’s Assembly polls.

Here are the latest updates:

3.45 p.m.

As power trips, MP CM casts vote with camera flash

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was left red-faced on voting day on Monday when power tripped at a polling booth in Chhindwara district, forcing its high-profile voter and Chief Minister Kamal Nath to cast his vote in flashlight of cameras of media persons.

Mr. Nath was among the early voters to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha polls in Chhindwara, where his son Nakul Nath is in the fray from the Congress.

The Chief Minister, along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law, arrived at a polling booth in Shikapur area at around 8 AM.

Power supply tripped for some time when the Chief Minister and his family members were inside the polling booth, election micro-observer Narendra Singh Sisodia told PTI.

An eye witness said Mr. Nath voted in the flashlight of cameras of media persons.

When asked about the incident and power outage, Mr. Nath told reporters that he would look into the matter.

Power supply was restored at the booth after nearly 25-30 minutes, an official said.

Power tripping has become a major poll issue in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, polling for the first phase in the state began in the six Lok Sabha seats of Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara.

By-election to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where the Chief Minister is in the fray, is also underway.

A poll official said Mr. Nath would not be able to exercise his democratic right in the Assembly bypoll as he is a registered voter from Saunsar Assembly seat.

Mr. Nath, who is tje sitting MP from Chhindwara, needs to get elected as an MLA to validate his stay in office as Chief Minister.

- PTI

3.20 p.m.

Jadavpur BJP candidate meets rival; stirs political storm

On the day of polling across eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, BJP’s Jadavpur Lok Sabha candidate Anupam Hazra met TMC president of Birbhum Anubrata Mondal.

The meeting triggered a huge political controversy amidst the heat and dust of elections in West Bengal.

“Anubrata Mondal is the last word in Birbhum district,” Mr Hazra said, describing the Birbhum strongman as his “uncle”.

“I came to offer condolences on the demise of his mother,” the BJP candidate said.

3.00 p.m.

40.47% of voting recorded till 3 p.m.

An estimated 40.47% of voting has been recorded till 3 p.m., according to the ECI. Here are the State-wise turnouts:

State Estimated turnout Bihar 31.71% Jammu and Kashmir 8.19% Madhya Pradesh 46.96% Maharashtra 32.51% Odisha 36.33% Rajasthan 45.37 Uttar Pradesh 37.33% West Bengal 53.08% Jharkhand 48.14%

2.50 p.m. | Bihar

Bihar records 32.48% voting till 1 PM

An estimated 32.48% voters cast their ballots till 1 PM in Bihar, where polling for five Lok Sabha seats is underway on Monday, an election official said.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary exercised his franchise at a polling station in Kyonta village under Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency while former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar cast his vote at Masnadpur polling station under Teghra assembly segment of Begusarai seat.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling station at Barahiya under Munger Lok Sabha seat.

A total of 66 candidates, including three women nominees, are in the fray from Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger constituencies in the fourth phase of polling in the state.

“Polling has been peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from any of the constituencies so far,” the official said.

Voting was initialLy hampered at three polling stations in Munger, two polling stations in Darbhanga and three polling stations in Begusarai due to technical glitches.

-PTI

2.30 pm | Mumbai

Mumbai North leads in voter turnout percentage in the city with 32.93% polling reported at 1 p.m.

Maharashtra sees a voter turnout of 31.74% till 1p.m.

2:10 pm

38.63% polling is recorded till 2:00 p.m.

Bihar 37.71% Jammu and Kashmir 6.66% Madhya Pradesh 43.44% Maharashtra 29.94% Odisha 35.79% Rajasthan 44.62% Uttar Pradesh 34.42% West Bengal 52.37% Jharkhand 44.90%

2:00 pm | Rajasthan

Despite scorching heat, over 43% voting recorded till 1 pm

Despite the scorching heat, over 43% of 2.57 crore electorate Monday cast their votes till 1 p.m. in 13 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan.

Maximum voter percentage of 53.45 was registered in Barmer, followed by Jodhpur where 46.41% voters exercised their franchise till 1 p.m..

Jodhpur is one of the most talked about seats where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav is pitted against Union Minister of State and MP Gajendra Singh Shekhwat. The fate of former Union minister Jaswant Singh’s son and former MLA Manvendra Singh, erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Diya kumari, Union minister P.P. Chaudhary will also be decided.

1:40 pm

According to the ECI, 38.39% polling is recorded till 1:00 p.m.

Bihar 37.71% Jammu and Kashmir 6.66% Madhya Pradesh 43.39% Maharashtra 29.24% Odisha 35.79% Rajasthan 44.51% Uttar Pradesh 34.19% West Bengal 52.37% Jharkhand 44.90%

1:15 pm | West Bengal

Political violence in Birbhum

Vegetables lie strewn on the groud after violence hits Bandar in Nanoor. | Photo Credit: Shiv Sahay Singh

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported across West Bengal .

Violence was reported in Bandar in Nanoor area of Birbhum district as supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with Trinamool Congress over allegations of electoral malpractices. Sanyasi Lohar 60 of Bandar village alleged was allegedly beaten up TMC supporters after he had voted. Mr. Lohar and his family are BJP supporters. At Dubrajpur in Birbhum, a central armed police force allegedly fired a few shots in air when he had altercation with locals who had surrounded him. Clashes were reported at Nalhati and there were allegations of intimidation of voters at Rampurhat in the district.

12:50 pm | Jammu and Kashmir

Stone pelting near polling booths Kulgam

Several incidents of stone pelting has been reported in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Isolated incidents of stone pelting near polling stations have been reported from various parts of Kulgam district but the situation is under control due to timely action of security forces,” a police official said.

He said there were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the stone pelting incidents so far.

- PTI

12:25 pm | Maharashtra

3 poll staffers stuck in school lift, rescued

A day after six people on election duty were rescued from a lift at a school in Maharashtra’s Thane district, three more poll staffers got stuck in the same elevator as it malfunctioned again on Monday, an official said.

The three poll staffers were using the lift in Sahakar Prasarak Mandal School at Kalwa town here in the morning when it got stuck on the building’s fourth floor after developing a technical snag, Thane civic body’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to rescue those stuck in the lift after around 15 minutes, he said.

- PTI

12:10 pm

According to the ECI, 23.73% polling is recorded till 12:00 p.m.

Bihar 18.26% Jammu and Kashmir 3.74% Madhya Pradesh 27.09% Maharashtra 17.21% Odisha 19.67% Rajasthan 29.34% Uttar Pradesh 21.18% West Bengal 35.10% Jharkhand 29.21%

11:40 am | Rajasthan

29.40% voting recorded till 11 am in Rajasthan

Over 29% voting has been recorded in the first four hours of polling in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan

The Barmar parliamentary constituency recorded the maximum voter turn out of 33.53%, while the overall voting percentage at 11 am was 29.40 per cent, according to the office of the chief electoral officer.

Banswara, a tribal dominated Lok Sabha seat in south Rajasthan, recorded 31.66 voter turn out till 11 am.

- PTI

11:20 am | New Delhi

'Babul Supriyo and his supporters used abusive languauge against a poll official'

In an official statement, the West Bengal CEO said that BJP candidate Babul Supriyo along with his supporters hurled abuses at polling officer when the BJP leaders security guards were stopped from entering the booth. The official statement says:

"Today at around 9:15 a.m. BJP candidate Babul Suprio went to booth no 199 at Kashidanga F P School and went inside the booth along with his security guards complaining that his agent was not allowed in. When the in charge of the booth CRPF ASI Ram Navami Ram protested the entry of the security guards inside the booth, he pushed him physically and entered the booth along with his security guards. His convoy of around 8/9 cars blocked the way of the vehicle of RT officer ASI Emdadul Haque. The candidate and his supporters used abusive language against the officer saying 'dekh tor ki kori' (just see what I do to you). His abusive language instigated the voters standing in queue and they started protesting around the candidate’s car. In the chaos someone from the crowd or someone from his supporters threw a stone at the rear shield of the candidate’s car resulting in breaking of the shield."

11:10 am

According to the ECI, 14.59% polling is recorded till 11.00 a.m..

Bihar 13.95% Jammu and Kashmir 3.69% Madhya Pradesh 18.65% Maharashtra 8.15% Odisha 10.00% Rajasthan 15.08% Uttar Pradesh 17.69% West Bengal 21.69% Jharkhand 20.87%

11:05 | Madhya Pradesh

Poll candidate alleges attack by Naxals

An Independent candidate in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat Lok Sabha seat alleged that his vehicle was set afire by Naxals, officials said.

A case was registered by police in this connection and the State Election Office was also probing the incident, they said.

Kishore Samrite, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, claimed while talking to reporters in Balaghat that the incident took place when he stopped his jeep at Posra village in Lanjhi area of the district early in the morning to offer prayers at a temple. While he was at the temple, around 20 to 25 “armed Naxals” attacked his four-wheeler and set it ablaze before fleeing, he alleged.

State Chief Electoral Officer V.L. Kantha Rao has said, “We have already provided security to Mr. Samrite. We are verifying the incident and probing it.”

- PTI

11:00 | Odisha/Bihar

Technical glitches delay polling in Bihar, Odisha

Technical glitches in EVMs delayed polling in 60 booths in Odisha, but it resumed after snags were rectified, official said. This is the fourth and final phase of polling in Odisha, except for the Patkura Assembly seat, where voting will be held on May 19, following the death of the BJD candidate.

In Bihar, Polling was briefly hampered at three booths in Munger, two in Darbhanga and three in Begusarai due to glitches in EVMs, which were rectified, they said.

People boycotted voting at a polling station in Rajwara village of Teghra assembly segment in Begusarai lok Sabha constituency to protest lack of road connectivity, an Election Commission source said.

- PTI

10:50 | Bhopal

Woman poll staffer dies of heart attack

A 50-year-old woman poll staffer passed away after suffering a heart attack ahead of voting in Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Sunanda Kotekar, who was stationed at Lodhikheda polling booth in Saunsar area of Chhindwara, felt uneasy on Sunday night, Chief Electoral Officer V.L. Kantha Rao said.

She died of the heart attack even before she could be provided any medical assistance, he added. The woman and other personnel of the polling team had reached the booth early on Sunday.

- PTI

10:30 am

Sonali Bendre with her husband Goldie Behl after casting their vote at Jamunabai Narsi School in Mumbai North Central Constituency, Vileparle. | Photo Credit: Dinesh Parab

According to the ECI website, 10.36% polling is recorded till 10.00 a.m..

Bihar 10.76% Jammu and Kashmir 0.68% Madhya Pradesh 11.39% Maharashtra 6.45% Odisha 8.34% Rajasthan 12.22% Uttar Pradesh 9.87% West Bengal 16.89% Jharkhand 12.00%

10:20 am | Mumbai

Women polling booth at Dharavi sees happy faces

Decorated with pink and white balloons, a polling booth inside Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Dharavi stands out in the pale booths next to it as it is a "sakhi matdan kendra" run by four women smiling their way through the tedious process.

The booth has a public relations officer, Dr. Bushra Shaikh, a Professor at the Maharashtra Arts and Science College in Andheri and says she is thrilled to be there as it is her first experience as a polling officer.

She said the Election Commission has given the ladies the right to decorate the booth the way they like. So they have balloons and red roses put all over along with small chocolates for all the women voters who come there. "We gave the first woman voter a red rose", Ms. Shaikh said. Along with her, there is a woman security officer and a lady peon helping her with the exercise.

- Sonam Saigal reports

10:10 am | Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Kamal Nath among first to cast vote in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was among the early ones to cast his vote on Monday for the Lok Sabha polls in the state’s Chhindwara seat, where his son Nakul Nath is the Congress’ candidate.

The Chief Minister along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law arrived at a polling booth in Shikapur area to exercise their franchise. Power supply tripped briefly when the Chief Minister and his family members were inside the polling booth, election micro-observer Narendra Singh Sisodia told PTI.

A poll official has said Mr. Nath would not be able to exercise his democratic right in the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll as he is a registered voter from Saunsar Assembly seat.

10:05 am | West Bengal

Babul Supriyo, BJP candidate from Asansol, gets inside a polling booth argues with polling personnel. TMC alleges he is trying to intimidate polling personnel. Mr. Supriyo alleges rigging in polling booths.

Meanhwile, Mr. Supriyo has also alleged that his car has been vandalised in Asansol.

10:00 am | Mumbai

Polling percentage in Maharashtra in the 17 constituencies is recorded at 6.82% till 9:00 a.m.. Following are the Mumbai district voting percentage (till 9am):

Mumbai South Central 6.44%

Mumbai South 6.02%

Mumbai North - 7.85%

North West - 6.9%

North East - 7.00%

North Central - 5.98%

South Central - 6.45%

Mumbai South - 5.91%

9:50 am | Madhya Pradesh

Following is the constituency-wise polling percentage recorded in Madhya Pradesh till 9.00 am.

Sidhi 11.24 % Shahdol 11.00 % Jabalpur 10.96 % Mandla 10.87 % Balaghat 11.42 % Chhindwara 11.12 % Overall 11.11%

9:40 am | Jammu and Kashmir

Deserted polling stations in Kulgam

Volatile constituency of Kulgam recorded less than 1% polling in the first hour of voting, with most polling stations in the main town wearing a deserted look.

Hundreds of security personnel are manning the polling booths in this militancy affected district. No polling recorded yet in Kulgam. "Noorabad registered 0.5%, HS Bugh, 0.1% and Devsar 0.3%. The overall percentage is 0.2%," said a poll official.

Over 3.45 lakh electors are going to exercise their franchise in Kulgam district in the second leg of three-phased schedule for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency on April 29.





9:30 am | Rajasthan

In the first hour of polling in Rajasthan, voters' overall turnout was 13.41%, according to Rajasthan CEO. The highest turnout was recorded in Banswara at 14.58%.

9:00 am

Polling percentage till 9:00 a.m. is 2.99. Following is the state wise update.

Bihar 5.28% Jammu and Kashmir 0.61% Madhya Pradesh 2.00% Maharashtra 1.20% Odisha 2.27% Rajasthan 1.61% Uttar Pradesh 5.35% West Bengal 3.25% Jharkhand 9.18%

8:30 am | West Bengal

Trinamool leader Anubrata Modal under surveillance

Election Commission of India has kept Birbhum strongman and senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal under strict surveillance as polling for two seats of the district are going on Monday. In a late evening development on Sunday the Commission has ordered that Mr Mondal be kept "under tight surveillance of Executive Magistrate and CAPF, round the clock ". As per directions of the commission movement of Trinamool Congress district president will be videographed and he will be denied access to mobile phones. The surveillance will continue till Tuesday evening.

Angry voters are agitating against polling officers in booth number 205 and 207 under Bolpur constituency alleging EVM malfunction in Birbhum. Reports of EVM malfunctioning in multiple locations in Birbhum.

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress candidate from Bahrampur, alleges that party agents are driven out of polling booths of the Bahrampur constituency.

8:10 am | New Delhi

Modi urges people to vote on Monday.

“Another phase of the general elections begins today. I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases. A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise,” Mr. Modi tweets.

A total 12.79 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase of polling.

7:50 am | Mumbai

People wait outside Worli Munciple school in Mumbai South constituency,for voting. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

For those who require wheelchairs and lift taxis at polling booths in Mumbai, which is voting today, one call on 9821339264 /9594880408/ 022 23640113/ 022 23638605 asking for help.

7:30 am | Bihar

All eyes on Begusarai

In Bihar, out of the five Lok Sabha seats going to the polls all eyes are on Begusarai, where former JNU student’s union president Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting against Union Minister Giriraj Singh and RJD candidate Tanweer Hassan.

Both Mr. Kumar and Mr. Singh are from the dominant upper caste Bhumihar community but their politics represent two poles.

7:10 am | West Bengal

Voters queuing up for casting votes at Benimadhab Institution in Birbhum. | Photo Credit: Shiv Sahay

Voting has started for eight Lok Sabha seats in Bengal . Elections are being held in Asansol, Bardhaman Purba , Bardhaman Durgapur, Bolpur, Birbhum, Ranaghat, Krishnagar and Bahrampur Lok Sabha seat in the state. These seats are spread across five districts Bardhaman Asansol, Bardhaman Purba,Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad. Unprecedented deployment of security forces , 561 companies deployed across eight Lok Sabha seats here.

- The Hindu correspondent Shiv Sahay Singh reports

7:00 am

In Phase 4, fate of 961 candidates will be decided by about 12.79 core voters

In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S.S. Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union Ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided by about 12.79 core voters in the fourth phase.

Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up 1.40 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements.

In Maharashtra, where election will come to end with this phase, the Opposition Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in north Maharashtra and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.

Union Minister Subhash Bhamre, and Congress leaders Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar are among the 323 candidates in the fray in this phase.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, a member of erstwhile Jaipur royal family and two Union Ministers are among 115 candidates whose fate will be decided on Monday.

Jodhpur became one of the most talked about seats in the Congress ruled State where Mr. Gehlot did massive campaigning for his son Vaibhav, pitted against sitting MP and Union Minister of State Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In Rajasthan, where the BJP had won all the seats in 2014, the Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the government in the State with a narrow majority after last year’s Assembly polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, most of these 13 seats are seeing a direct fight between the BJP and SP-BSP alliance with Kannauj being a matter of prestige for the SP.

In 2014, the BJP won 12 of these 13 seats in the State. Only Kannauj, won by the Samajwadi Party, defied the Modi wave that year among them. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple is seeking re-election from Kannauj.

The Congress has a good presence in at least three of the constituencies — Unnao (Annu Tandon), Farrukhabad (Salman Khurshid) and Kanpur (Sriprakash Jaiswal).

In West Bengal, all the eight seats, which are spread across four districts, will see a four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front.

In Odisha, where the State’s ruling BJD won all six seats, the BJP is making concerted efforts to bag a few seats.

Prominent among the hopefuls include BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara), who quit the BJD to join the party recently. Polling will also be held in 41 Assembly seats in Odisha in this phase.

In Bihar, the BJP and its allies are looking to retain all the five seats in the face of a spirited fight put up by the RJD-Congress alliance.

The cynosure of all eyes in this phase, however, is the Begusarai seat which will witness an electrifying contest between the political Left and the Right with CPI debutant Kanhaiya Kumar taking on firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

In all the six seats in Madhya Pradesh, a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP is on the cards. The state’s new power centre is witnessing a unique father-son electoral show with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul in the fray, hoping to boost not just the Congress but also strike roots as deep as the tree from where this region takes its name.

While the Chief Minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an assembly bypoll, Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara, named after the wild date palm tree known as Chhind.

Over 45.26 lakh voters will decide the fate of 59 candidates in the first phase of polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Bhagat is seeking re-election from the Lohardaga (ST) seat.

Polling will also be held in Kulgam district, which is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.

(With inputs from Agencies)