Live: General Election 2019 | Instead of doles, we'll give jobs in govt. and private sectors: Mayawati

New Delhi

BSP supremo Mayawati participated at a rally in Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan. Hitting out at both BJP and the Congress, Ms. Mayawati said both parties haven't cared about the poor.

"I want to say that after freedom the Congress was in power for the longest time... but it was shunted out because of its activities," she said. "This time Narendra Modi's jumlebaazi and chowkidari won't help or save him," she added.

She accused the BJP of implementing the GST and demonetisation "haphazardly", thus troubling traders and the economy.

In a veiled attack to Centre's PM-KISAN scheme and Congress-proposed NYAY, Ms. Mayawati says her party will provide jobs in government and private sectors instead of giving Rs. 6000 per month.

"Leave everything in the morning and vote first. Do your household chores and even eat later," she told her supporters urging them to vote for the elephant symbol.

While the BSP filed nominations for all seven Lok Sabha seats here, it will only be fighting five seats as affidavits of its contestants in the North West Delhi seat which is a reserved constituency, and in the New Delhi constituency were rejected.

Haryana

In Rohtak, Modi evokes 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evoked the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Haryana's Rohtak to target the Congress party in the backdrop of Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks over the riots.

Hitting out at Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his "Hua to Hua" (what happened it happened) remark given recently with regard to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Mr. Modi said ''The three words from the Congress leader -- 'hua to hua' over 1984 anti-Sikh riots reflects the character, mindset and arrogance of the Congress party.''

Mr. Modi, said people will never forgive the Congress party for its arrogance and would teach a lesson to Congress, which due to its anti-people approach has already been reduced to 44 seats in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Modi comes back to power: Arvind Kejriwal

In an interview to PTI, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Narendra Modi comes back to power. Mr. Kejriwal blamed the Congress for "being a spoilsport" in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

"It appears as if it’s [Congress is] fighting polls against opposition parties and not the BJP," he remarked. On the possibility of post-poll alliance, Mr. Kejriwal said: "Our only aim is to stop Modi and Shah from coming back to power, will support anyone other than duo after polls"

New Delhi

Congress has degraded election campaign: Gadkari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the Congress party of bringing down the level of the election campaign by diverting from the issue of development.

Talking to the media here, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said: “The election should have been fought on the work done by the BJP-led NDA government. But the Congress had brought down the level of the election campaign by abusing the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi).”

He said in total, the Prime Minister has been abused 56 times.

Crediting his government for focusing on development in its five-year term, Mr. Gadkari said it was the NDA government which worked on cleaning the Ganga and building roads from two km per day to 30 km per day.

Jharkhand

Kirti Azad races against time in Dhanbad

People connect: Kirti Azad during a campaign stop in the Dhanbad constituency.

A member of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, former cricketer Kirti Azad has always disliked the Indian Premier League and the abbreviated format of the game. Ironically, he has found himself having to play the political version of a T20 as the Congress candidate from Dhanbad, which votes on May 12.

Chosen as the party candidate for the seat just two weeks before filing his nomination, Mr. Azad — a former three-time MP for Darbhanga — has had to face a steep learning curve in getting to know his new constituency. He is up against the BJP’s Pashupati Nath Singh, a two-time MP for Dhanbad, who polled 47% against the Congress’s 21.9% in 2014.

Haryana

Congress, BJP feel their time has come in Haryana’s Sirsa seat

Narsingh Shorgar, 28, who sells sugar cane juice on the Sirsa-Delhi National Highway, reflects the changing political dynamics in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency on the Haryana-Punjab border.

The constituency, one of the two reserved for the Scheduled Castes in Haryana, was won by Charanjeet Singh Rori of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in the 2014 election. In the Assembly election, too, held after a few months of the Lok Sabha election, the INLD won eight of the nine seats in Sirsa.

Voters like Mr. Shorgar were not only supporters but also active workers of the party. But now, the INLD is a divided house and a new splinter group, the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP), has come up, dividing loyal party workers and supporters.