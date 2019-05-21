Live: General election 2019 | Opposition parties begin meeting to explore non-NDA alliance

New Delhi

Opposition parties begin meeting on possibility of non-NDA alliance

Top Opposition leaders met in New Delhi on May 21 to discuss the possibility of a non-NDA alliance staking claim to form government.

They will also move the Election Commission to press for their demand of tallying the paper trail of votes (VVPATs) with the electronic voting machine (EVM) figures.

Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress, TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, Satish Chandra Misra of the BSP, Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M), D. Raja of the CPI, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Derek O’Brien of the TMC, Ramgopal Yadav of the SP, Kanimozhi of the DMK, Manoj Jha (RJD), Majeed Memon (NCP), Devinder Rana (NC) are taking part in the meeting among others.

“On VVPATs and the EVM tally, the EC is yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch. Even if there is one mismatch in the VVPAT samples picked for counting and EVMs, to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, all VVPATs in that Assembly segment must be counted,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Chennai

T.N. Deputy CM hails exit polls favouring NDA

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday hailed the exit polls favouring a second term for the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, saying it indicated a “good verdict” to be given by the voters.

Responding to Chief Minister K. Palaniswami’s remarks that the exit polls were “imposing of opinions”, his deputy said such views were based on the respective individuals’ “frame or mind”, but did not elaborate.

Mr. Palaniswami had on May 20 dismissed the exit polls suggesting a bad show by the AIADMK in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu as “imposing of opinions” and exuded confidence that they would be proved wrong.

Mr. Panneerselvam, the AIADMK coordinator, also expressed confidence that the ruling coalition would secure a grand victory in Tamil Nadu, despite the exit polls projecting otherwise.

He was speaking to reporters here before leaving for Delhi to attend a dinner for NDA leaders to be hosted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday evening, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be present.

“The exit polls show that all people residing in India are going to give a good verdict that the BJP should come back to power,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Asked about the same exit polls painting a bleak picture for the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, he said, “The AIADMK alliance will secure a grand victory in all the 38 Lok Sabha seats and the 22 Assembly segments where bypolls were held.”

On the AIADMK joining a possible NDA Cabinet after the poll results are declared on Thursday, Mr. Panneerselvam said the matter would be discussed by the party high-command after the electoral outcome was known and that it would take a “good decision”.

To a query on former Minister and the MLA from Perundurai in Erode, Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam, quitting a party post and whether it would be a setback, he said an explanation would be sought from the legislator.

Mr. Venkatachalam resigned as the AIADMK Amma Peravai deputy secretary on May 20, citing “personal reasons”.

Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Panneerselvam, State Electricity Minister P. Thangamani and PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss left for Delhi to attend the NDA dinner. — PTI

Lucknow

SP, BSP ask workers to stand guard outside rooms storing EVMs

For fear of any foul play before counting day on May 23, the SP and BSP have instructed their workers to maintain a tight vigil outside the strong rooms storing the EVMs in each constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

In an advisory issued to party candidates and counting agents, the BSP asked its workers to stand guard outside strong rooms and ensure that the green paper seal and the special tags are verified before the EVMs are allowed to be open for counting.



The SP also asked its workers to stand guard outside strong rooms in shifts of eight hours. In a note issued by Naresh Uttam Patel, SP UP president, the workers are also asked to recruit experienced counting agents, including sharp-minded lawyers, to be present on the counting spot on May 23.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav also issued a detailed note for his colleagues on how the counting process takes place. - Omar Rashid reports

New Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks Congress workers not to lose hope over exit polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent an audio message to party workers not to get 'demoralised' by the exit polls and asked them to be vigilant until counting is over.

"My dear sisters and brothers, don't get disheartened by rumours and exit polls. They are aimed at crushing your confidence and morale," she said in an audio message that was sent out to thousands of party workers.

"You have to be more cautious now. Don't lower your guard and be vigilant around the strong room and polling centres. I am confident that our effort will bear fruits," Ms. Vadra added.

After the exit polls on last Sunday predicted a sweep by the National Democratic Alliance, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been quiet and inactive on social media.

Mr. Gandhi didn't offer any reaction to the exit polls through his social media handles. But his sister and Congress general secretary, Ms. Vadra, who extensively campaigned in Uttar Pradesh and few other States like Punjab and Haryana, sent out the audio message late on Monday evening.

Karnataka

Deve Gowda dismisses exit poll findings

Former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda, on Monday brushed aside the exit poll predictions of a Modi wave.

In a brief interaction with reporters at Mannargudi where he, along with his son and Karnataka Public Works Minister H.D.Revanna, offered prayers at the Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, the former Prime Minister pointed out that in 2004 it was predicted that BJP would form the government in Karnataka. But the Congress secured 63 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) bagged 58 seats, resulting in the BJP not being able to form the government as predicted in the exit polls, he said.

Answering a query on releasing water in the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu as per the Tribunal and Supreme Court verdicts, Mr.Revanna maintained that the storage in the dams in Karnataka was not sufficient to release water to Tamil Nadu. Hoping for adequate rain, he said once the dams get filled up, water would be released to Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery.

Mr.Gowda and Mr.Revanna offered worship at the Sri Sarangapani Temple in Kumbakonam and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam during the day.

New Delhi

Political opponents may try to replace EVMs: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that its political opponents would “attempt to open strongrooms housing EVMs and manipulate or replace the machines” and requested the Election Commission (EC) to increase security at the strongrooms.

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, “I have received information from credible sources that our political opponents have planned attempts to gerrymander with EVMs either on the night of May 21 or May 22, ahead of the actual counting on May 23.”

“I have strong reasons to believe that our political adversaries will attempt to open strongrooms housing EVMs and manipulate or replace machines as a handful of such incidents in the past have been witnessed,” it read. AAP also requested the CEC to appoint another independent observer to oversee the safety and security of the EVMs.

“We request that the CRPF security at Jijabai Institute, where South Delhi’s EVMs are housed be tightened. It is further requested that additional CRPF personnel be deployed to keep watch on the strong rooms round the clock,” it said.

(With inputs from Agencies)