General Election 2019 live | Narendra Modi continues attack on Sam Pitroda's remark

Uttar Pradesh

Modi appeals to people not to back ‘mahamilawati’ alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came down heavily on the opposition alliance and appealed to the people not to back the ‘mahamilawati’ alliance.

“Our intelligence agencies were weakened by an earlier ‘mahamilawati’ government, (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee govt set that right,” Mr. Modi said at a public meeting in Sonebhadra in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Greeting scientists for successful Pokhran nuclear tests on this day in 1998, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to slam the opposition parties.

“After the accomplishment of the government led by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a weak government was formed at the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Modi made a fresh attack on the Congress for its leader Sam Pitroda’s reported “hua toh hua” (So what, it happened) remark on the anti-Sikh riots.

“It shows the character and mentality of the party,” he said, adding that the remark reflect the “arrogance” of the Congress.

Appealing to the electorate to back a bold government, the Prime Minister cited the example of the Balakot air strike and also listed out the achievements of his government during the past five years for the welfare of the poor.

“Modi belongs to just one caste — whatever caste the poor belongs to, I belong to that caste,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu says his fight is against non-implementation of election code for Modi, Shah

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asserted on Twitter that his fight was against the non-implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in respect of the inflammatory comments being made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah during electioneering.

He questioned what was the objection of Election Commission of India (ECI) to count 50% of the VVPATs which takes about six days when the conduct of elections itself was going on for 73 days. He also wondered why was Mr. Modi raising a hue and cry when the opposition parties asked the ECI to count 50% of the VVPATs.

Mr. Naidu stated that Team Modi was rejected by the people and a new team which follows the rules set to take over the reins of power after May 23.

He strongly condemned the derogatory remarks allegedly made by Mr. Modi on former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his family and expressed regret that he (Mr. Modi) would create a rift between religions to meet his political ends.

Madhya Pradesh

Navjot Singh Sidhu in a soup for ‘traitor’ talk

The Election Commission has sent a notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violation of the model code of conduct in his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Sidhu gave the speech in Bhopal on April 29, following which the BJP lodged a complaint. He accused Mr. Modi of being a “traitor”, and alleged corruption in the Rafale deal. The poll panel, after examining the transcript, directed Mr. Sidhu to respond within 24 hours.

New Delhi

Elect our candidate, will add him to mohalla WhatsApp groups: Somnath Bharti

AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti endorsed party candidate for New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Brijesh Goyal to a crowd, promising them that if elected, the latter would be added to their WhatsApp groups.

Mr. Bharti has divided his Assembly constituency into 35 mohallas and each has a WhatsApp group.

“If you elect the MP that AAP and I tell you to, our first work will be to add his number to all [WhatsApp] groups. Then as soon as any police issue is shared or anything is posted in the group by DDA people, the MP will respond. Is it a good proposal? If good, then applaud it,” Mr. Bharti said.

People post their problems from non-availability of water, broken roads, sewers, street lights to thefts among others in the WhatsApp groups.