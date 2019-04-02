As it happened: General Election 2019 | Congress manifesto makes traitors, separatists happy, says Sushma Swaraj

02 April 2019 10:19 IST

Here are today's election related updates at a glance

Nagpur

Sushma Swaraj criticises Congress manifesto

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj has slammed the Congress’ manifesto claiming it made “traitors and separatists happy“.

Ms. Swaraj has been addressing a BJP women workers’ meeting in Nagpur for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“The Congress manifesto has made deshdrohi (traitor) and algavwadi (separatist) people happy. It is unfortunate for the country that on one side Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s terror attacks with surgical and air strikes. On the other hand, the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) is refusing to accept treason as a crime,” she says.

While Mr. Modi has taken back security provided to separatist leaders (in Jammu and Kashmir post the Pulwama terror attack), the Congress chief talks of continuous talks with them, the Minister of External Affairs says.

“This is the difference between chowkidar and rajkumar,” she says, adding that she was confident people would not vote for a party that made the nation unsafe.

“I am confident people will re-elect Modi as PM because they know the nation is safe in his hands,” she claims.

She says the Congress failed to corner Pakistan following the 26/11 terror raid on Mumbai in 2008 while the Modi government has given all powers to armed forces to retaliate following the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

She says India isolated Pakistan post the Pulwama attack and the latter did not attend the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) meeting as India was a special invitee.

Gaya

Modi will form govt again, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the people for giving him and the BJP the opportunity to serve them and said he will form the government again with their “blessings“.

“Modi will form the government again. Countrymen and Indians abroad are blessing the chowkidar,” he says at a poll rally in Gaya.

He says, the developments in the country in all spheres are due to the people and “Your chowkidar will complete the work that is left.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at an election rally in Jamui, Bihar on April 2, 2019. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Bihar

Hitting out at the Opposition alliance against the BJP, Mr. Modi says the “Mahamilawatis (highly adulterated)” are afraid of the “chowkidar” in a reference to the ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ campaign of the BJP.

“The other group afraid of the chowkidars are the terrorists,” he says adding blasts rocked Gaya and various parts of the country almost everyday before the BJP came to power. But the blasts stopped since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Election Commission of India

Poll panel issues notice to Railways over BJP slogan on tea cup, Narendra Modi’s picture in tickets

The Election Commission has called the Railways’ approach towards enforcing the model code of conduct “lackadaisical” after allegations that poll norms were violated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on tickets and the slogan Main Bhi Chowkidar on tea cups. The poll panel has issued a notice to the Railways, asking it to submit a report by April 4 on the slogan on tea cups, so that it can take a call on whether it was a poll code violation.

The issue came to the fore after a passenger on the Kathgodam Shatabdi tweeted a picture of tea cups with the slogan, the post went viral.

The Railways said its has withdrawn the cup and penalised the contractor.

Photo: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI

On the ticket issue, the ECI has reprimanded the national transporter for not taking the code of conduct seriously.

“It has come to the notice of the commission that tea cups were provided to the passengers in the train of the Indian Railway by the NGO, namely “Sankalp”, which contained the political slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party and such matter is closely related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” according to the notice.

“The commission, taking cognisance of the incident, has directed that the matter may be looked into immediately and a report may be furnished by 11:00 hours on April 4 that decision may be taken by the commission in the matter,” it has said.

In a letter over the image of Mr. Modi on train tickets, the poll panel has criticised the railways for non-compliance of its instructions.

“The commission expresses its considered displeasure over the non-compliance of the commission’s instructions especially when the Model Code of Conduct is in force and the lackadaisical approach towards enforcing the Code.

“The commission has also decided that disciplinary action be taken against the officer incharge and a report be submitted to the Election Commission within a week,” it said.

The railways is yet to comment on the EC letter and notice.

Tamil Nadu

OPS hits out at Stalin

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday hit out at DMK president M.K. Stalin for his alleged remarks that the AIADMK would disappear after the Lok Sabha polls, saying the ruling party was in the safe hands of its workers.

“AIADMK is in the safe hands of 1.5 crore workers, who stood behind former chief minister Jayalalithaa who was general secretary for 27 years, and Stalin cannot destabilise the party... Even his (Stalin’s) father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had tried but miserably failed...,” Mr. Panneerselvam said while campaigning for BJP candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan in the city.

Election Commission of India

Modi picture in boarding passes: ECI expresses ‘serious displeasure’ over Air India’s failure to respond

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed “serious displeasure” over Air India’s failure to respond to its show cause notice for using boarding passes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on them and the airline’s “lackadaisical approach” towards enforcing the model code of conduct.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary P.S. Kharola, the commission said Air India had failed to respond to its notice despite lapse of deadline two days ago.

“The Commission expresses its serious displeasure over the non-compliance of the Commission’s lawful instructions and lackadaisical approach towards enforcing the Model Code of Conduct,” the poll panel says in its letter dated April 2, 2019.

The ECI says that its displeasure should also be conveyed to Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani for “the lapse of the organization“.

The strongly-worded letter says, ”The Commission has further directed that action taken against the officer incharge be reported to the Commission within a week.”

The ECI, on March 26, issued a show cause notice to the Civil Aviation Ministry over the use of Prime Minister’s pictures on Air India boarding passes as prima facie it violated the model code of conduct.

The code came into force on March 10 when the poll body announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11.

The poll panel said prima facie Air India had violated the model code of conduct, and referred to clause VII of the code which states that “issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer ... regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided“.

A boarding pass issued by Air India had pictures of Mr. Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The airline said the passes featuring the photographs, which were third-party advertisements, would be withdrawn if they were found to be in violation of the poll code.

Former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant on March 25 tweeted a photograph of his boarding pass issued at the New Delhi airport, questioning how pictures of the two leaders could be on it.

Patna

Include food, health, housing in fundamental rights list: CPI(ML) Liberation

The CPI(ML) Liberation manifesto advocates amending the Constitution for recognising the Right to Work, Right to Health, Right to Housing and Right to Education as fundamental rights.

Party general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government’s “anti-poor” policies while releasing the party manifesto. Demanding an allocation of 10 per cent of GDP for education, the ultra-Left party also made a strong pitch for “scrapping” the Defamation Act and Official Secrets Act.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya (centre) launches his party’s manifesto in Patna on April 2, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

He, however, had a word of appreciation for the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme of the Congress, saying, “we are in favour of the scheme if the ongoing welfare schemes meant especially for the poor are not withdrawn.”

Pointing out that money will not be a problem for running the scheme, he suggested an increase in corporate tax and imposition of one per cent of wealth and inheritance tax on the super rich.

The CPI( ML) Liberation, he said, would try to ensure that the NDA was not able to form a government at the Centre through “manipulations” after the general election.

Talking to reporters in Patna while releasing the manifesto, Mr. Bhattacharya said his party would rather strive for exploring possibilities of forming a non-NDA goverment at the Centre.

“I would appeal to each and every voter to ensure the crushing defeat of the BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha election. I would especially appeal to the people of Bihar to ensure that the NDA is not able to open its account in any of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“In doing so, we will succeed in defeating the ’fascist’ BJP and putting an end to ‘Hitler shahi’,” Mr. Bhattacharya said.

The BJP’s Lok Sabha tally will “reduce by half” in Gujarat while the party would be “wiped out” in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, he said.

Mr. Bhattacharya said the party would fielding candidates in 22 seats across the country besides putting up its nominees in Siwan, Karakat, Jehanabad and Ara in Bihar. The party would extend its support to the CPI(M) candidate in Ujiarpur and the CPI candidate and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai.

The CPI(ML) Liberation would extend its support to the grand alliance parties in the remaining 34 constituencies in Bihar and all other parties which would be in a position to defeat the BJP, Mr. Bhattacharya said.

New Delhi

Arun Jaitley slams Congress manifesto

The Congress is making dangerous promises, said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on that party's manifesto. The Congress does not deserve even a single vote for promises like doing away with sedition law. “The Congress failed to mention plight of Kashmiri pandits in its manifesto,'' he said.

“Even tokenism has not been done on farm loan waiver in States where Congress is in power,” Mr. Jaitley added.

Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah ‘daydreaming’ about abrogating Article 370, says Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said BJP president Amit Shah was “daydreaming” about abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution that provides special status to the State.

Ms. Mufti said the constitutional provision is a bridge between the people of the State and India. “I want to tell Amit Shah that you are daydreaming if you think you will abrogate Article 370,” Ms. Mufti said at a workers’ meet in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

If the constitutional provision was removed, then mainstream politicians, including her, would have to reconsider their future course of action. “If you break this bridge, then mainstream politicians like Mehbooba Mufti, who swear by the Constitution of India and the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, will also have to reconsider our future course of action because we have upheld the Indian flag and if you touch (Article) 370, then this flag will not remain in our hands or on our shoulders,” she said.

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament’s power to make laws concerning the State. Ms. Mufti was reacting to the reported remarks of Mr. Shah underscoring the BJP’s commitment to abrogate Articles 370 and 35-A.

Odisha

Mayawati says both BJP and Congress have betrayed Dalits, minorities

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused both the BJP and the Congress of betraying Dalits and minorities while benefitting the rich.

At a poll rally in Bhubaneswar, she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance government of introducing GST in haste and failing to implement it in a proper manner resulting in ''rise in unemployment'' among the country’s youths.

She hit out at the Union government on demonetisation. The hurriedly taken measure had harassed small businessmen and traders who eked out their living without depending on any government aid or assistance, she said.

“Both the Congress and the BJP are corrupt. While the Congress was in news for its involvement in the Bofors scam, the BJP government has been embrolied in Rafale deal,” she added.

Odisha

Congress remembers the poor only before elections: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP leaders and partymen during a campaign meeting in Bhawanipatna, Odisha on Friday. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying it remembers the poor only before elections while in reality it snatches poor’s entitlements.

Addressing his second public meeting in the past five days in the KBK region (Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput), which has been synonymous with poverty, Mr. Modi lashed out at both the Congress, and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha on poverty reduction.

He was speaking at Bhawanipatna, district headquarters town of Kalahandi.

These types of political parties (the Congress and the BJD) hatched conspiracies to ensure that the poor remained poor. They cannot erase the blemish of such conspiracies against the poor from their foreheads. They had treated the poor as a vote bank who have associated with them elections after elections. They had betrayed the poor after every election, he said.

New Delhi

I wanted manifesto to reflect the voice of people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the release of the Congress Party Manifesto at the AICC HQ in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Releasing the Congress manifesto for the coming Lok Sabha election, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said this was a massive step for the party.

"When we started this process about a year ago, I spoke to Mr. Chidamabaram and Mr. Gowda, I gave them two directions. I know that Congress has the expertise but I wanted it to reflect the voice of the people. I don't want a single thing in the manifesto that is a lie because we hear the PM speaking lies every day," he said.

When asked if he would be the prime minister, he stated that this depended on the people of the country. "You ask the country. I am doing my job."

To a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that he (Mr. Gandhi) had shifted to a safe seat (Wayanad), he said the narrative was to ensure 'NYAY', the proposed minimum guaranteed income scheme.

"If the PM can give money to Anil, we can give it to people. The 'chowkidaar' can hide but can't run. I don't make false promises," he said.

Wayanad seat

"There is a strong feeling in South India that they are not being carried by the present government. I wanted to send a message that I am with you," he said.

"Everyone is Hindu but the country needs jobs, NYAY and women's reservation. Mr. Modi is hiding, he is running scared. Why don't you ask him the same questions? I challenge him to a debate on corruption, national security and foreign policy. Why he doesn't do a press conference?," he said.

Mr. Gandhi observed that he was "absolutely sure" the issues in this election were "unemployment, farmers' distress and NYAY".

"Five big ideas"

The manifesto had five big ideas, he said.

War on poverty

"The PM promised Rs. 15 lakh but that was a lie. Taking the idea from him, I asked the party leaders how much can the govt give to citizens. ''Garibi pe war, saal me 72000 haza'' [war on poverty, Rs.72,000 a year].

Filling vacant government jobs

"The second big issue is jobs. Twenty-two lakh jobs are vacant in government services. They can be filled up immediately. We promise 10 lakh jobs in gram sabhas. The next is enabling entrepreneurs to give jobs by giving them permission free operation for the first three years and tax incentives," he said.

MGNREGA to be increased to 150 days of employment from the existing 100.

Separate farmers' budget

"Like the railway budget, we will have a separate farmers' budget," said Mr. Gandhi.

Steps to decriminalise non-payment of loans by farmers

"Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya can run away but our farmers are put in jail. If farmers cannot repay loan, it will no longer be a criminal offense," he said.

Spending 6% of GDP on education

While strengthening the government health institutions, "everyone will be given quality healthcare".

The manifesto promises a review and replacement of the current GST laws with the GST 2.0 regime.

This would truly reflect the intent and purpose of a non-cascading, value-added, indirect tax, said Mr. Gandhi. "The GST 2.0 regime will be based on a single, moderate, standard rate of tax."

The manifesto promises that essential goods of mass consumption (such as food grains, lifesaving drugs, vaccines, etc.) and essential services will be exempted from GST 2.0 or zero-rated.

Muzaffarnagar

Ex-BSP MLA Maulana Jameel joins Congress

Former BSP MLA Maulana Jameel joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Jameel said he left the Mayawati-led outfit as he felt only Congress could defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

The MLA joined the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi.

New Delhi

Notification for phase 4 of LS polls to be held on April 29 issued

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for phase four of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 29 in which 71 seats across nine states will go to polls. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will head for voting in all the seven phases of the general elections.

The election will pit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance against mostly different opposition groupings in various states, including of Congress, the Left and regional forces which are continuing to work out a grand alliance to minimise a division of votes against the saffron party.

The BJP has worked out a seat-sharing formula with some new allies and several old partners. However, opposition parties are yet to do so in several states.

- PTI

New Delhi

Forward looking manifesto: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the Congress manifesto would be a "forward looking document".

"The forward looking document will reflect the aspirations of people. I am sure it will be debated all over the country so that people know the vision," he said.

All wanted India to be a prosperous country where productivity and prosperity went together.

"This manifesto will spell out the vision of a rapidly expanding economy as well as how to lift people out of poverty. It is the duty of the Congress workers to take this manifesto. Must tell people about the agrarian distress, how foreign policy is a mess. We must take it to people and tell them that we can work together," he said.

Theme of manifesto is wealth and welfare: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the theme of the Congress' manifesto was "wealth and welfare".

Speaking at its release, Mr. Chidambaram said, "The contents of the manifesto are the millions of voices that we heard during our consultations. They were either spoken or written. There is enough in the Manifesto that addresses our concern of farmers, youth, women, minorities, national security, Northeastern States."

The idea was to set the narrative for the 2019 election and that Mr. Gandhi had already set the narrative.

"The BJP is trying the narrative as polarization, hyper nationalism and disiveness. The primary issue is jobs. 4.7 crore jobs were lost. The second issue is farmer distress. Every farmer has a loan burden. The third issue is women's security. The theme of the manifesto is Wealth and welfare," he added.

New Delhi

Congress set to release manifesto

AICC general secretary in-charge of UP East Priyanka Gandhi at the AICC headquarters ahead of the release of the party's manifesto on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Indian National Congress is set to release its election manifesto shortly. It will be released by Mr. Gandhi. Top party leaders, including Dr. Singh, will be present at the party's Akbar Road headquarters.

Mr. Gandhi has said that the manifesto will reflect the people’s voice and not just one man’s view, while making a clear reference to Mr. Modi.

He has also said the manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.

Rajasthan

ECI to write to President on alleged poll code violation by Rajasthan Governor

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said it would bring to President Ram Nath Kovind’s notice an alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation by Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.

The ECI had taken cognisance of Mr. Singh’s statement that he was one of the BJP “karyakartas”. “We have found that the remark is prima facie violative of the MCC. Therefore, we will write to the President,” said a senior ECI official.

About a week ago, Mr. Singh told BJP workers they were all party workers and therefore, they should ensure it’s victory. “Every worker would want Narendra Modi again became the Prime Minister,” he said.

Maharashtra

Sena MP Raut gets ECI notice for code violation

The district election officer of Mumbai has issued a notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for alleged violation of the MCC by coming out with comments against CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

Mr. Raut, who is the editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana, said in the publication on Sunday that Mr. Kumar should be defeated in the election even if it meant the BJP had to “tamper with EVMs“.

Mr. Kumar, a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s student union, is contesting from Begusarai in Bihar.

In his column ‘Rok Thok’ in the Marathi daily, Mr. Raut also said that Mr. Kumar, “a bottle of poison”, must not reach Parliament.

Following his remarks, the Rajya Sabha member was issued a notice on Monday, asking him to respond to it by Wednesday.

Further action in the matter will be decided by the ECI.

Maharashtra

Congress fields Olympian Krishna Poonia from Jaipur Rural LS seat

Former Olympian discus champion Krishna Poonia. File

The Congress has fielded Olympian discus thrower Krishna Poonia from the Jaipur Rural constituency as it released another list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha election.

With this, the Congress has so far announced the names of 325 candidates for the general election.

Ms. Poonia, a three-time Olympic participant, is the MLA from the Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan.

She will contest against Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, who is the Jaipur Rural MP.

It's Mohan Joshi vs BJP’s Girish Bapat in Pune

Putting an end to suspense, the Congress has announced Mohan Joshi as its candidate in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

The announcement was made by the Congress in an official release

Mr. Joshi’s main rival is five-time BJP MLA and Minister Girish Bapat.

Mr.Joshi, popularly known as ‘dada’ in political circles, is considered a loyalist of the Congress since 1972.

He earlier contested the Lok Sabha election in 1999 from Pune but lost to BJP’s Pradip Rawat. Despite the then triangular fight between the BJP, the NCP and the Congress, he had secured 2.12 lakh votes.

Mr. Joshi, a former MLC and ex-president of the State Youth Congress, served as AICC observer for the Rajasthan Assembly polls in 2013, Bihar elections in 2010 and polls in Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in 2008, 2007 and 2005, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh

BSP MLA Maulana Jameel joins Congress

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Maulana Jameel has joined the Congress.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Jameel said he left the Mayawati-led outfit as he felt only the Congress could defeat the BJP in the coming election.

The MLA joined the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi on Monday.

Jameel was elected on a BSP ticket from the Meerapur Assembly constituency in 2012.

