General election 2019 | Election Commission rejects Opposition’s VVPAT demand

New Delhi

Election Commission rejects Opposition demand on VVPAT

The Election Commission has rejected the demand of the Opposition parties for tallying of the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling booths in each Assembly segment with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) prior to the counting of votes. Representatives of 22 Opposition parties met the Commission on May 21 to raise the demand.

New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi dubs exit polls fraudulent, asks Congress workers to be alert

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on May 22 dubbed exit polls as “fraudulent” and appealed to party workers to be alert.

“Next 24 hours are important. Need to be alert and vigilant. There is no need to be disappointed by fraudulent exit polls. Have faith in yourself and the Congress party. Your efforts won’t go in vain,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

For the past three days, the Congress chief had maintained silence over the exit polls.

New Delhi

Opposition wants to discredit democracy, says Naqvi

Attacking the Congress and other Opposition parties for raising concerns about EVMs, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said they want to discredit democracy as they are unable to digest defeat of the dynasty .

The Minority Affairs Minister said the glamour of victory and grace in defeat should be two sides of the same coin for those who believe in democracy.

The way the Congress and its allies are putting on a horror show over their defeat , makes it clear that these political parties want to make the country’s democratic and constitutional system a means of convenience , Mr. Naqvi told reporters.

New Delhi

EC wants to set new precedent of ‘dark secrets’, ‘secluded chambers’: Congress

A day before the counting of the votes polled in the Lok Sabha election, the Congress on Wednesday termed as “constitutional travesty” the EC’s rejection of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s demand that dissent notes should be recorded and alleged that the poll watchdog wanted to set a new precedent of “dark secrets” and “secluded chambers” in performing its duties.

“A Constitutional travesty! ECI wants to set a new precedent of ‘dark secrets’ & ‘secluded chambers’ in doing its constitutional duties.

“If CEC can’t play fair in its functioning, can it play fair in ensuring a free & fair election?,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

His comments came a day after the Election Commission (EC) decided not to record the dissents put forward by the members of the “full commission”, overruling Lavasa.

On Tuesday, the poll panel rejected with a majority vote Lavasa’s demand that dissent notes should be recorded in its orders on model code violations, days after the simmering tension within the EC over the issue came out in the open.

West Bengal

SC agrees to hear Arjun Singh’s plea seeking protection from arrest

The Supreme Court on May 22 took note of violence during Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and agreed to hear the plea of BJP candidate from Barrackpore seat seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him by the State police.

A Vacation Bench comprising Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah took note of the submissions of BJP leader Arjun Singh that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections on May 23 at Barrackpore in West Bengal. — PTI

Bengaluru

Naidu meets Gowda over EVM issue

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu on May 21 met former Prime Minister and JDS chief H.D. Deve Gowda as part of his efforts to mobilise Opposition parties on the controversy over alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Confabulating with Mr. Gowda for over an hour in Bengaluru late on Tuesday night after a meeting of Opposition parties in New Delhi on the EVM issue earlier in the day, Mr. Naidu said 23 parties were raising the issue and demanding transparency and accountability. “Earlier, even the BJP had opposed EVMs,” he said. “In Uttar Pradesh, we are seeing EVMs in hotels and homes... strong rooms are being changed,” Mr. Naidu alleged. - PTI

New Delhi

Tally EVM-VVPAT slips before final counting, Opposition tells EC

Twenty-two Opposition parties met the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday demanding that tallying of the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling booths in each Assembly segment with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) be done prior to the counting of votes.

If any discrepancy is found anywhere in the VVPAT verification, hundred per cent counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that Assembly segment should be done, the parties demanded. The EC, however, remained non-committal and told them that there would be a special meeting of the full Commission on Wednesday to examine the issue.

New Delhi

EC to set up control room for EVM complaints

Faced with widespread Opposition allegations of EVM swapping and tampering, the Election Commission on Tuesday announced that an EVM control room (011- 23052123) will be set up at the Nirvachan Sadan for handling any EVM-related complaints till the completion of counting.

The control room will become operative from 11 a.m. on May 22.