Gap in Congress list in Gujarat

A woman stitches the Indian National Congress flag at her residence in Ahmedabad on April 1, 2019.

A woman stitches the Indian National Congress flag at her residence in Ahmedabad on April 1, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The Congress is yet to name candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat where the last day for filing of nomination papers in April 4. So far, the Congress has announced 14 candidates out of 26 seats in the State. It is yet to announce candidates for Gandhinagar, Surendranagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Ahmedabad East and Surat. The BJP, however, has announced 23 candidates. The three seats it is yet to field candidates are Mehsana, Ahmedabad East and Surat. In Ahmedabad East, the incumbent parliamentarian is film actor Paresh Rawal, who has opted out of electoral politics.

In Mehsana, it is likely to field Shardaben Patel, widow of former minister and legislator Anil Patel.

