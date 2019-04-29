Free misal, Bullet servicing on offer

Service providers in the city are offering incentives to Mumbaikars to beat the ‘long weekend syndrome’ on voting day: people heading out of town or just not showing up to vote. A motorcycle garage in Parel has offered one free service to every Bullet rider who uploads a picture of the inked finger, and a restaurant in the area has offered a free misal for voters.

The garage, for Royal Enfield motorbikes or Bullets, has put up the offer on its social media handles with a link for registration. Once voting is done, voters will need to upload a selfie with an inked finger, along with details such as name, mobile number and vehicle number. They will then receive a call from the office.

Omkar Bhowar, owner of Bullet World said, “Youngsters who are Bullet riders generally go out for a ride during the weekend. I realised they are not very enthusiastic about voting, and so I announced this offer. There are a large number of Royal Enfield users and I will be content if I can get them to vote.”

The selfie has to be uploaded by April 30. Voters can avail of the free service within a week. Normally, one service costs anywhere between ₹1,800 and ₹2,000.

Not far from the garage, a restaurant called ‘I Love Misal’ is offering a plate of misal free on another one bought here. Abhishek Nakashe, co-owner of the restaurant, said, “This election, we have around 36 lakh first-time voters. After what happened in Pune (a dismal 49.84% turnout on April 23), I felt bad and decided I would do something so that this does not happen in Mumbai.”

A plate of misal in Mr. Nakashe’s restaurant (in the non-airconditioned section) costs ₹60 and in the AC section, costs ₹80.

These are in addition to the freebies and discounts multinational restaurant brands have offered to voters. An automobile company has also offered a discount on servicing.

Election officials in Mumbai have already announced a competition called My First Vote Selfie, wherein 100 winners will become ambassadors for the Election Commission, tasked with voter awareness in the Assembly elections. Of these, 10 will be felicitated.