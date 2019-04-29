Lok Sabha Election 2019

Free misal, Bullet servicing on offer

Poll freebie: Bullet World in Parel has put up its offer on its social media handles and at the garage.

Service providers in the city are offering incentives to Mumbaikars to beat the ‘long weekend syndrome’ on voting day: people heading out of town or just not showing up to vote. A motorcycle garage in Parel has offered one free service to every Bullet rider who uploads a picture of the inked finger, and a restaurant in the area has offered a free misal for voters.

The garage, for Royal Enfield motorbikes or Bullets, has put up the offer on its social media handles with a link for registration. Once voting is done, voters will need to upload a selfie with an inked finger, along with details such as name, mobile number and vehicle number. They will then receive a call from the office.

Omkar Bhowar, owner of Bullet World said, “Youngsters who are Bullet riders generally go out for a ride during the weekend. I realised they are not very enthusiastic about voting, and so I announced this offer. There are a large number of Royal Enfield users and I will be content if I can get them to vote.”

The selfie has to be uploaded by April 30. Voters can avail of the free service within a week. Normally, one service costs anywhere between ₹1,800 and ₹2,000.

Not far from the garage, a restaurant called ‘I Love Misal’ is offering a plate of misal free on another one bought here. Abhishek Nakashe, co-owner of the restaurant, said, “This election, we have around 36 lakh first-time voters. After what happened in Pune (a dismal 49.84% turnout on April 23), I felt bad and decided I would do something so that this does not happen in Mumbai.”

A plate of misal in Mr. Nakashe’s restaurant (in the non-airconditioned section) costs ₹60 and in the AC section, costs ₹80.

These are in addition to the freebies and discounts multinational restaurant brands have offered to voters. An automobile company has also offered a discount on servicing.

Election officials in Mumbai have already announced a competition called My First Vote Selfie, wherein 100 winners will become ambassadors for the Election Commission, tasked with voter awareness in the Assembly elections. Of these, 10 will be felicitated.

