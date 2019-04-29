Four held for distributing cash to voters

The Election Commission (EC) has caught four men from Kamothe, Sukapur and Devad in Panvel taluka for allegedly distributing cash to voters, officials said.

On Saturday, an EC squad nabbed Vaibhav Vithoba Patil (34) and Sandeep Ramakrishna Paradkar (31) for distributing money near Satyakunj Society in Sector 36, Kamothe. They seized ₹11, 900 and a campaign poster of Maval NCP candidate Parth Pawar from them.

On Sunday, a squad caught Pratap Arekar (59) in Sukapur for offering money to vote for Mr. Pawar, and seized ₹5,800 and a list of 33 voters from him. Another team caught Sanjay Hiraman Patil (31) in Devad, who was asking them to vote for Maval Sena candidate Shrirang Barne. “We seized ₹26,100 from him and a register with 37 voters’ names. The two cases have been registered with Khandeshwar police as non-cognisable offences,” Vinod Mohare from the squad said.

“All three non-cognisable offences have been registered, and after taking permission from court, we will investigate the case further,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Ashok Dudhe, said.