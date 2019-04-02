Folk artistes in huge demand in Mandya

During election season, folk artistes tend to be in high demand. In Mandya, the poll campaigns of both Sumalatha, Independent candidate, and Nikhil K., the JD(S) candidate, are employing them.

Nagaraj, a Dollu Kunitha artiste from Keelara village in Mandya, said the run-up to the elections has come as a boon for artistes. Because of the symbol (man blowing turha) issued to Ms. Sumalatha, the demand for trumpet artistes is growing. Artistes dressed up in traditional attire and recreating the symbol during her poll campaigns has become a common sight. Attending election campaigns fetch these artistes between ₹500 and ₹1,000 a day, along with three meals, a Veeragase artiste from Mandya said.

According to him, people close to Ms. Sumalatha and Mr. Nikhil have lists of Veeragase, Dollu Kunitha, Pata Kunitha, Puja Kunitha, Karadi Majalu, Daasa Kunitha and other folk artistes in the district and plan to call them to perform during electioneering.