Flying squad under scanner over bribery charge

Members of a flying squad involved in election surveillance in areas around Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, who allegedly threatened a man to part with ₹25,000, are being investigated by the Election Commission. During an enquiry following a complaint lodged to helpline 1950, it was found that the flying squad members attempted to destroy evidence to cover up their crime.

The flying squad, which is under the scanner, comprises an Assistant Engineer of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), who headed the team, a sub-inspector of police, two police constables and a videographer (on contract). According to an officer, “prima facie evidence has been established against the team during enquiry” that it threatened the man for money and took him to Villivakkam Police Station.

The Returning Officer of Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency P.N. Sridhar confirmed that there was a complaint over the alleged crime and the Commission was conducting an enquiry.

According to Jai Guhan of Avadi, he had ₹49,700 in his car and the flying squad which intercepted his vehicle near ICF around 4.30 p.m. on March 27, demanded documents for the money he had.

When he pointed out that it was within the norms to carry less than ₹50,000, the Assistant Engineer abused him and allegedly demanded ₹5,000 to let him go.

Taken to station

When he refused, the team took him to Villivakkam Police Station. On its way, when Mr. Guhan requested the team to let him go, the officer allegedly demanded ₹25,000.

The officials let him go after he threatened to commit suicide.

“But, after getting a letter from me that they returned the money, the officer demanded ₹5,000. When I gave ₹2,000, he threw the currency on my face,” alleged Mr. Guhan.

Following his complaint to the helpline, an enquiry was initiated and during the probe it was found that the team had deleted the video evidence from the camera. “But, the team was caught since the entry about the vehicle had been made in the register, as per the rule,” an officer said.