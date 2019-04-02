Lok Sabha Election 2019

Flying squad seizes 132 kg gold

A flying squad on Monday seized 132 kg gold in T.Nagar. According to sources, the squad intercepted a jeep and a van at Bazullah Road. Both were transporting gold to Andhra Pradesh without documentation.

