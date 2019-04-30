First-time voters root for cleanliness, better public facilities

First-time voters stepped out to cast their vote with many social issues on their mind. While some rooted for cleanliness, others wanted better public facilities and an improved education system.

Dhruv Jhaveri (18), a second-year junior college student from HR College, said that he has been closely reading the newspapers and discussing the political developments with his father, who is a diamond trader. “I feel that cleanliness is one of the most important aspects. I am glad that it was talked about in the past five years,” said Mr. Jhaveri, a resident of Hughes Road who came to cast his vote at the polling booth in Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan at Girgaum Chowpatty. “We as citizens need to be more conscious. We fall behind in terms of political consciousness,” he said.

Nana Chowk resident Sarthak Mahadik, a student of Kirti College, who cast his first vote at the polling booth in Seva Sadan Society in Gamdevi said that he believes voting consciously will bring in change. “It all eventually boils down to who is governing you,” said Mr. Mahadik.

Nishka G. (22), who cast her first vote at the polling booth at The Cathedral and John Connon Infant School in Malabar Hill, said that the country is in dire need of better public facilities. “With what I have followed over the last few years, we are not in the best situation,” said the student of HR College who regularly watches news debates to remain abreast with developments on the political front.