Finally, AIADMK seals poll deal with DMDK

After over three weeks of intense roller-coaster negotiations, the AIADMK on Sunday night finally sealed a pact with the Vijayakant-led DMDK for the Lok Sabha polls, allotting it four seats in the ruling party-led alliance.

The DMDK had prolonged its negotiations, and even held parallel parleys with the DMK for some time, insisting that it be placed on a par with the PMK, which was allotted seven Parliamentary seats and a Rajya Sabha berth last month.

However, the AIADMK did not budge from its initial offer of four seats, and eventually, the leaders of the two parties signed the agreement, mutually praising each other. The DMDK will also extend its support to the AIADMK in the byelections to the 21 Assembly constituencies as and when they are held.

The agreement was signed by AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and DMDK founder Vijayakant in the presence of AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other cabinet colleagues. The DMDK delegation was represented by treasurer and Vijayakant’s wife Premalatha and deputy general secretary and her brother L.K. Sudheesh.

“It is an alliance with an emotional bonding,” Mr. Panneerselvam told journalists.

Expressing happiness over the numbers, Ms. Premalatha said the AIADMK and the DMDK were “natural allies” and would sail together smoothly.

“Numbers do not matter. What is important is thinking on the same lines. This alliance has been hogging the limelight for the last 15 days,” she said, claiming that her interaction with the media two days ago was “manipulated” to give a different impression.

“I only talked about the DMK. I told you to wait for two days for good news. Today is the good day. The AIADMK and the DMDK always make a successful alliance is explained by the victory achieved by the two parties in the 2011 Assembly polls. Puratchi Thalaivi (late Jayalalithaa) and Captain (Vijayakant) together formed the winnable alliance and this alliance will also prove that tomorrow is ours and forty seats are also ours. We will make a crowning achievement,” she said.

She also said there was no pre-condition from the AIADMK and the DMDK had agreed to support the ruling party in the Assembly by-polls. “We will support the government and the alliance will also continue in the local body polls,” she said.

Asked whether Mr Vijayakant would campaign in the election, she one could see it when the list of dates for campaign were announced.

When told that by-election had been announced only for 18 Assembly constituencies, Mr Panneerselvam said the agreement among the alliance partners was to support the AIADMK candidates whenever elections would be held.

Asked whether Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) led by G.K. Vasan would join the alliance, all he would say was that soon “good news would be announced”.