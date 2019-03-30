Filing of nominations begins in Gujarat

The election process began in Gujarat on Friday with the start of filing of nomination papers for the 26 Lok Sabha seats which will go to vote on April 23.

Byelections to five Assembly seats are also being held along with the parliamentary polls. April 4 is the last day for filing of nominations.

Only seven nominations have been filed on the first day. BJP president Amit Shah is set to file his nomination on Saturday in Gandhinagar, where he has replaced party patriarch L.K. Advani, as BJP candidate.

Mr. Shah will hold a road show in Ahmedabad where besides top BJP leaders, NDA leaders are expected to attend.

Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackery will attend the event.