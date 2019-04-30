Family of five find names missing from voters’ list

A family of five from Evershine City in Vasai had to return home disappointed after they found that their names were missing from the voters’ list for Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

Subhas Chandra Bose, wife Sandhya, sons Mrityunjay and Manas, and daughter-in-law Ruma, arrived at polling booth no. 370 at Mother Mary High School in Vasai at 6.50 a.m. However, when their turn to vote came, the officials said that their names were not on the list. He said several voters had met a similar fate and couldn’t vote. In a Facebook post, Mr. Mrityunjay said that the officer in-charge of the booth typed their names in an app and told them that they were not registered voters. The post said, “He said we should search in 370 A, to which I asked, where it is available, he had no answer. He said he was not aware.”

Mr. Mrityunjay said their names were on the list put up at camps set up by political parties in the area when he went to collect details of their polling station and booth number on Saturday. He said the polling officer told him that the lists put out by the parties were wrong.

Mr. Mrityunjay said, “It was emotional moment for me. When my mother, Sandhya, Bose said: “This would have been her last vote, but, unfortunately, we could not vote.” He said he has registered a formal complaint. He ended his post by saying he would never again vote in his life.