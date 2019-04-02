‘Fake news’ on Dharwad Cong. candidate adds to confusion

Hubballi

02 April 2019 23:05 IST

Sources say high command under pressure to give ticket to minority candidate

Amid a “fake AICC announcement” going viral, the suspense over the selection of Congress candidate for Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency has continued even as the deadline for filing nomination papers is approaching.

According to sources, the Congress high command, which decided against giving ticket to a candidate belonging to the minority community in the neighbouring Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, is under pressure to give it to a minority candidate in Dharwad.

However, it is unable to decide as former MLA and Minister Vinay Kulkarni has emerged as a strong contender for party ticket to contest against former BJP State president and incumbent MP Pralhad Joshi.

Till Monday evening, Mr. Kulkarni was confident of getting party ticket and on Monday night, a release from the Central Election Committee of AICC, which turned out to be fake, created flutter making the supporters of Mr. Kulkarni go into a huddle.

The “fake announcement” went viral within a few minutes, forcing the person mentioned in the letter, Shakir Sanadi, son of former MP I.G. Sanadi, to issue a clarification.

Using his Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, Mr. Shakir made an appeal to party workers and well-wishers not to circulate the fake announcement. “This is with regard to a fake press release doing rounds on social media pertaining to my candidature. I humbly request you all to neither pay any heed to such a news nor entertain the same via circulating it further,” he said.

Interestingly, this reported fake announcement was even posted on the official Congress group, only to be removed later with a note that it was not yet confirmed.

On Tuesday, speaking to presspersons at Hubballi Airport, head of the coordination committee for the coalition government Siddaramaiah clarified that the announcement on Dharwad candidate would be made by evening.

He said the delay in announcement was owing to the busy schedule of AICC president Rahul Gandhi. He also mentioned that it was being discussed whether the ticket should be given to a person belonging to the minority community or general category.

Interestingly, the supporters of Mr. Kulkarni and Mr. Shakir were at the airport raising slogans in favour of their leader. In fact, the name of Mr. I.G. Sanadi was doing the rounds along with Mr. Kulkarni for the party’s candidature in Dharwad.

Mr. Kulkarni, who seemed upset with the delay in announcement, hinted that he was not averse to contesting as an Independent candidate, as he had done previously during the Assembly elections in which he subsequently won. He even said the delay in announcement by the high command had pained him and his supporters.

Meanwhile, in a blow to Congress, Mahesh Nalwad, the surgeon who contested as Congress candidate against former Minister Jagadish Shettar twice giving him a fight, has been won over by the BJP. He will be joining BJP in Dharwad on Wednesday.