Lok Sabha Election 2019

Elections 2019 | BJP makes inroads in West Bengal

more-in

With trends favouring BJP at the Centre and the party making deep inroads in West Bengal, the saffron party workers and supporters burst into celebrations outside its headquarters here and elsewhere. BJP workers were seen distributing sweets, shouting slogans “phir ek bar Modi sarkar” and dancing to the beat of drums in various parts of the State.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Elections Kolkata Videos Multimedia Lok Sabha Election 2019
West Bengal
election
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 1:25:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/elections-2019-bjp-makes-inroads-in-west-bengal/article27227116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY