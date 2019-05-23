With trends favouring BJP at the Centre and the party making deep inroads in West Bengal, the saffron party workers and supporters burst into celebrations outside its headquarters here and elsewhere. BJP workers were seen distributing sweets, shouting slogans “phir ek bar Modi sarkar” and dancing to the beat of drums in various parts of the State.
Elections 2019 | BJP makes inroads in West Bengal
