Election results 2019 reactions | 'India wins yet again', tweets Narendra Modi

By the afternoon on May 23, when it became clear that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would retain power at the Centre, reactions came in from across party lines and celebrities congratulating PM Narendra Modi and his party. Here is a selection:

Shortly after half past two in the afternoon, Narendra Modi tweeted that it was a "win for India".

"सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत

Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! VijayiBharat"

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee tweeted around 1 p.m. when her party was leading.

"Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched."

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah credited the Modi-Shah duo for a "professional campaign".

"So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years," he tweeted.

External Affairs Minister, tweeting in Hindi, thanked voters for giving the BJP a great victory:

"You made it", tweeted actor Rajinikanth to Narendra Modi:

"Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless."

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, said it was time for the "Congress to get an Amit Shah".

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji for a historic mandate. Today surely belongs to BJP and it’s allies. Time for Congress to get an Amit Shah,"she tweeted.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje tweeted: "This historic mandate narendramodi is a triumph of Sri Ji's dedication and the efforts made by the central government to live up to the promises. It ModiSarkaar is a seal of success on the glorious 5 years of the public decision that reaffirms India's bright future."

Actor Prakash Raj, who was campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, in a tweet called the verdict a "slap on my face":

"a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. .... JAI HIND".

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted that his party was lucky to get away with an "incompetent macro economic performance."

"I am happy that I was right that economy is not an overpowering factor if Hindutva and anti corruption are the campaign issues. So we escaped incompetent macro economic performance. But if economy collapses then it will become an issue."