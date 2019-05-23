Election results 2019: Sudhakaran romps home with a huge margin in Kannur

In a spectacular electoral victory that gave him a thumping margin of over 95,000 votes, Congress leader K. Sudhakaran wrested the Kannur Lok Sabha seat from CPI(M)’s P.K. Sreemathi who had defeated him in 2014 by a slender lead of 6566 votes.

Viewed as the strongman of the Congress in the district and an arch enemy of the CPI(M) in Kannur, Mr. Sudhakaran, who used much of his political energy during the electioneering to ensure that the issue of political violence be the central campaign theme in the constituency, romped home with the huge margin that dwarfed his own victory from the constituency in 2009 with a margin of 43,000-odd votes. He survived all kinds electoral weapons deployed against him during the campaign including the propaganda that he would be join the BJP if elected.

Mr. Sudhakaran’s victory turned out to be politically significant as he managed to secure significantly high number of votes in the Assembly segments such as Dharmadam, Mattannur and Taliparamba that have been treated as invincible pocket boroughs of the CPI(M).

“CPI(M) supporters in these strongholds of the party voted for me,” jubilant Mr. Sudhakaran said at the counting station here. He was especially delighted that he could make inroads into Dharmadam and Mattannur, the Assembly constituencies of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan respectively.