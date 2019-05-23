Election results 2019: Luck to smiles on Bandi Sanjay

Luck is all set to smile on the BJP candidate from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency Bandi Sanjay Kumar as he has established unassailable lead of 80,003 over his nearest Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) rival and sitting MP Boinapalli Vinod Kumar.

The Congress candidate and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar was no where in the picture as he continued to trail in the third position.

With a couple of rounds to go before the final results are announced, 47-year-old BJP leader is sitting comfortable and is set to avenge his shock defeat in the recent Assembly elections held in December 2018.

Mr. Sanjay had contested the Assembly elections from Karimnagar constituency as BJP candidate and lost with huge majority. But, in less than four months, the turn around came.

As the counting of votes began, Mr. Sanjay Kumar established a comfortable lead and as each round got over, it became clear that he is on his victory path. As reports last came in, the BJP candidate is leading by 80,003 votes after 14th round.

The BJP nominee's sterling performance is attributed to his accessibility to the voters. The sympathy of having lost two successive Assembly elections in 2014 and 2018 also helped him garner votes. However, BJP sources claimed that they were able to take the derogatory remarks made by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao against the Hindus at an election rally in Karimnagar district down to the villages.

The TRS leadership grudingly admitted that their overconfidence is going to cost dearly. They said the thumping majority in the Assembly elections made them lethargic. The Congress on the other hand lagged behind in electioneering and other aspects after the humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections.

For the record, the TRS MP is Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha.